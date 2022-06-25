Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor celebrated – in a press conference held Friday afternoon (June 24) – Oklahoma becoming a pro-life state and banning abortion after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn ‘Roe v. Wade’.
Governor Stitt and Attorney General O’Connor were joined by state Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett.
“I am thrilled that Attorney General John O’Connor certified the Supreme Court’s ruling to ban abortion in Oklahoma,” said Gov. Stitt.
“When I ran for governor, I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk. I am thrilled to have kept that promise to get us to where we are today and I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor.”
Immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision, Attorney General O’Connor certified that Roe and Casey were overruled, banning abortion in Oklahoma.
“My first major act as Oklahoma’s Attorney General was to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn their decisions in Roe and Casey,” Attorney General O’Connor said.
“Today, in an historic opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court did just that. After almost 50 years, and over 60 million lost lives, the U.S. Supreme Court finally returned policy making on this life and death issue to the people. I am grateful the Court demonstrated the courage to issue this landmark decision in the face of an unprecedented campaign of violence and intimidation.”
At one point in the 15-minute press conference, during which wide-ranging specific questions were addressed, O’Connor said, “In Oklahoma, the womb is now the safest place for a child.”
The press conference can be viewed here:
Attorney General O’Connor’s office details actions taken, timing of implementation of state laws
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, the office of the attorney general provided additional background information about Friday’s events and actions:
“Oklahoma’s ‘trigger law’ was enacted last year and amended this year. Pursuant to this amended trigger law, the Oklahoma Attorney General has the duty of determining whether the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled in whole or in part ‘Roe v. Wade’ and “Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey’, such that the State of Oklahoma may enforce Section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes or enact a similar statute prohibiting abortion throughout pregnancy.
“Section 861 is a 1910 law that makes intentionally performing an abortion on a woman a felony, punishable up to five years in prison, unless it is ‘necessary to preserve her life.’
“Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn ‘Roe v. Wade’, Attorney General John O’Connor certified that Roe and Casey have been overruled.
“That immediately put into effect Oklahoma’s trigger law, which also means — because the Attorney General certified it — that Section 861’s total criminal ban on abortion throughout pregnancy can be enforced because state officials were never actually enjoined from enforcing it; rather, it was merely declared unconstitutional under Roe.
“Simply put, Section 861 prohibits abortion in the short term, and Senate Bill 612, passed this year, will become the primary prohibition once the law takes effect on August 26, 2022. Until then, civil penalties could likely be obtained throughout pregnancy under House Bill 4327, which includes exceptions for rape and incest, and became effective May 25, 2022.
“No Oklahoma law authorizes prosecuting a mother.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.