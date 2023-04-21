OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond conceded error in death row prisoner Richard Glossip’s case on April 6 and asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) to vacate Mr. Glossip’s conviction citing “material misstatements” by the prosecution’s main witness and the AG’s own Independent Counsel’s report, led by former prosecutor Rex Duncan, which documented multiple instances of error that cast doubt on Glossip’s conviction.
On April 20, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) upheld Glossip’s conviction and death sentence and declined to remand the case to the district court for a new trial.
Drummond responded in a statement saying, "While I respect the Court of Criminal Appeals’ opinion, I am not willing to allow an execution to proceed despite so many doubts. Ensuring the integrity of the death penalty demands complete certainty. I will thoroughly review the ruling and consider what steps should be taken to ensure justice."
Glossip has been on Oklahoma’s death row for nearly 25 years. He was initially charged with accessory to murder on Jan. 15, 1997, after the murder of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A co-worker of Glossip’s, Justin Sneed, confessed to beating Van Treese to death in an Oklahoma City motel room. In fact, Sneed recanted his story giving eight different versions.
As part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, Sneed testified that Glossip offered to pay him for the killing.
As a result, Glossip was charged and eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 1998. Sneed, who was the prosecution’s key witness against Glossip and the murderer of Van Treese, was convicted and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Glossip has always maintained his innocence.
Glossip’s execution has been rescheduled eight times since 2015 and he has been served three last meals, having been stayed on September 30, 2015, at the last moment after sitting in a holding cell, just feet from the death chamber, stripped of all his belongings with the lights kept on 24 hours a day. Then Governor Mary Fallin cited “last-minute questions” about the lethal injection protocol the state planned to use to kill him.
On March 27, Attorney General Drummond and attorneys for Glossip filed a joint Motion for Stay of Execution with the Court of Criminal Appeals seeking a delay of the scheduled execution until August 2024.
Don Knight, attorney for Richard Glossip who has worked pro bono since 2015, responded to the Court’s decision: “Oklahoma’s elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond found, after conducting his own independent review, that the State’s star witness against Mr. Glossip, Justin Sneed, was not a truthful witness. Without Sneed’s ‘material misstatements’ the outcome of Mr. Glossip’s trial would have been different. Since the State now agrees that the only witness to allege that Mr. Glossip was involved in this crime cannot be believed, it is unconscionable for the court to attempt to force the State to move forward with his execution.”
Knight continued, “We cannot permit this longstanding injustice to go unchallenged and will be filing for review of this manifestly unjust ruling in the United States Supreme Court,” Knight continued. “We ask all Oklahomans who believe in justice to stand with Mr. Glossip, and the State of Oklahoma, to stop this wrongful judicial execution, and grant Mr. Glossip the new trial he so rightly deserves.”
Duncan’s Independent Council report states: “With the Glossip case long dogged by doubt and controversy, Drummond sought answers shortly after taking office. He quickly learned that the State had long withheld a box of materials from Glossip’s defense team. Drummond promptly provided access to those materials, referred to as ‘Box 8,’ and appointed an Independent Counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the case. Box 8, and the findings from that review, formed much of the basis for the State’s motion to vacate Glossip’s conviction and remand to the district court.”
In February 2022, the Ad Hoc Committee, led by Oklahoma Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow) who stated publicly that he believes Glossip is innocent, requested that Reed Smith, an international law firm in Texas (often characterized as conservative), examine the entire case record and any other relevant information regarding Glossip’s case and conviction. Reed Smith assembled a 20-lawyer team to conduct the independent investigation on a pro bono basis.
A defense team analysis provided to The City Sentinel noted that some newly-discovered evidence in the Glossip case comes from the Third, Fourth, and a newly released Fifth Supplement to the Reed Smith investigation which found, among other important issues, that the state’s key witness, Justin Sneed, talked about recanting his testimony over the course of 11 years, both before and after Glossip’s second trial, including a handwritten note in which he asks his attorney, “Do I have the choice of recanting at any time during my life?” and a second note stating that his testimony was “a mistake.”
The Reed Smith report also revealed that “destruction of evidence at the direction of the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office occurred before Glossip’s retrial, and was described as ‘horrifying’ by one of the assistant district attorneys who prosecuted Glossip.”
A memo, discovered in the files from the District Attorney’s office, also details how the trial prosecutor worked behind the scenes with Sneed’s attorney during Glossip’s trial to feed Sneed information before he testified. This memo was withheld from Glossip’s team, despite a duty to disclose it during the trial, until September 2022.
While he was in jail, Sneed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed lithium by a psychiatrist in 1997. However, when he testified against Glossip, Sneed denied ever seeing a psychiatrist and said he had no idea why he’d been given lithium. This information was never disclosed to Glossip until he recently received the prosecutor’s note. The State now believes that Glossip is “entitled to post-conviction relief…due to the misstatements to the jury by Sneed - its key witness.”
“The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' decision is jaw-dropping. Even when the Attorney General joins with Glossip in asking for the Court to throw out the conviction, it is not enough. The Court sets aside the Attorney General's determination of the importance of the evidence previously withheld by the Oklahoma County District Attorney and substitutes its own evaluation of the evidence,” said Rev. Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. “The Court relies on the principle of ‘finality of judgment.’ The Court apparently believes getting it over with is more important than getting it right.”
Mr. Glossip’s clemency hearing is set for Wednesday, April 26 and he is scheduled for execution on Thursday, May 18.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel and Darla Shelden is the newspaper’s senior reporter.
