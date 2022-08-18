As listed on the Oklahoma State Election Board, here are the runoff races (and list of four local propositions) that will appear on the August 23 ballot for Oklahoma County voters.
There are races throughout the state. Visit the state election board – https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html – or your county election board for information.
State Officers
STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN
Todd Russ
Clark Jolley
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION - REPUBLICAN
Ryan Walters
April Grace
COMMISSIONER OF LABOR - REPUBLICAN
Leslie Kathryn Osborn
Sean Roberts
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER - REPUBLICAN
Kim David
Todd Thomsen
Congressional Officers
UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
Markwayne Mullin
T.W. Shannon
UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT (nominee for full six-year term)
Madison Horn
Jason Bollinger
Legislative, District and County Officers
DISTRICT ATTORNEY - DISTRICT 7 - REPUBLICAN
Kevin Calvey
Gayland Gieger
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 28 - REPUBLICAN
Grant Green
Jeff McCommas
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 31 - REPUBLICAN
Collin Duel
Karmin Grider
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 36 - REPUBLICAN
John George
Anita Ragllin
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 87 - REPUBLICAN
Scott Esk
Gloria A. Banister
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 1 – DEMOCRAT
Anastasia A. Pittman
Carrie Blumert
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT NO. 3 – REPUBLICAN
Myles Davidson
Amy Alexander
CITY OF BETHANY
PROPOSITION NO. 1 – Yes or No on $7,020,000 for street work.
PROPOSITION NO. 2 – Yes or No on $1,230,000 for parks and recreation
PROPOSITION NO. 3 – Yes or No on $2,250,000 for city building needs
PROPOSITION NO. 4 – Yes or No on $4,500,000 for economic development (including storm draining improvement)
