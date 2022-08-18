Tuesday, August 23 is runoff election day for both Republicans and Democrats, determining party nominations for important elected positions. Polls are open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. that day. Early voting takes place at county seats Thursday (August 18) and Friday (August 19) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday (August 20) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.