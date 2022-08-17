Clearly the best choice in the GOP runoff for County Commissioner, District No. 3 is Myles Davidson.
Two Republicans are seeking the Republican nod in that race.
One has obeyed campaign finance and disclosure requirements. That’s Myles Davidson.
The other filed her required reports a few weeks late, and when the material appeared in print political pundits, knowledgeable analysts and county insiders immediately, and aptly, deemed it a work of … creative license, or outright fiction. That’s Amy Alexander.
For quality public service and transparency, the best choice in the runoff is Myles Davidson.
Please support him. The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses his candidacy for the GOP nomination.
