Washington, D.C. – Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma issued the following statement to mark the Twenty-second anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“Twenty-two years ago, America changed forever, as nearly 3,000 innocent men and women were tragically killed in a cowardly terrorist attack that shook our nation to its core. Today, I join Americans across the country in solemnly remembering and honoring these victims and the families they left behind,” said Brecheen
“On this day we also honor the thousands of police officers, first responders, and members of our military who answered the call to serve when our nation needed them most. Many of them gave their lives to defend our freedoms and the American way of life. We will never forget their sacrifice and remain grateful for the brave men and women in uniform who continue to protect us from those who wish to do America harm,” the first-term Republican said.
As part of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Congressman Brecheen was set to participate in a field hearing at the 9/11 Memorial Museum on Tuesday, September 12.
For more informationm go here:
https://homeland.house.gov/2023/08/31/desposito-announces-nyc-field-hearing-on-evolving-homeland-security-threats-emergency-preparedness-post-9-11/
Homeland Security's Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Anthony D’Esposito, R-New York, will be chairing the Tuesday hearing.
The direct link to the Homeland Security Committee's YouTube portal is here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdT2snPVxfp2m8n4VDdMag
According to a press release from the office of Rep. Brecheen, who comes from Coalgate, Oklahoma, the hearing will examine our nation’s evolving threat landscape over two decades after the September 11 terrorist attacks as well as state, local, and federal coordination efforts for national emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.