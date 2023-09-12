Washington, D.C. –- Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement after news of President Biden’s $6 billion ransom payment to Iran.
“The Biden Administration’s hostage ransom deal with Iran endangers Americans and is yet another foreign policy failure from this White House,” said Chairman Hern in a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City.
“President Biden is either stupid or naïve to believe that Iran will only use the $6 billion we gave them for humanitarian assistance. Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. The Biden Administration threw out President Trump’s successful maximum pressure campaign and replaced it with a campaign of maximum concessions.
“The fact that these waivers were issued on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks adds insult to injury. As Chairman of the RSC, we will use all legislative options to reverse this agreement and prevent further ransom payments and sanctions relief to Iran.”
Even as Hern issued his statement on Tuesday (September 12) a bi-partisan effort, supported by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, was underway to oppose all efforts to green-light the Iranian nuclear weapons program, by restoring scrutiny set to end within weeks.
