OKLAHOMA CITY - Today, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a Response in support of Richard Glossip’s Stay of Execution application at the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to a summary from Richard Glossip’s legal team, “In that Response, Oklahoma is represented by Paul Clement, the former U.S. Solicitor General appointed by George W. Bush.”
Mr. Clement served as the 43rd Solicitor General of the United States from June 2005 until June 2008. Before his confirmation as Solicitor General, he served as Acting Solicitor General for nearly a year and as Principal Deputy Solicitor General for over three years. Mr. Clement has argued over 100 cases before the United States Supreme Court and has argued more Supreme Court cases since 2000 than any lawyer in or out of government.
Mr. Glossip has been on death row for 25 years. He has consistently maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder charge of killing his boss Barry Van Treese.
As the result of a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, Glossip is scheduled for execution on May 18.
On April 26, attorneys for Richard Glossip filed an Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond agrees that Glossip’s conviction is unreliable and should be vacated.
However, in a recent 2-2 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency to Glossip, now 60 years old. With the governor of the state hinting he is not inclined to grant a reprieve, Glossip’s execution is only 18 days away.
On April 24 Glossip’s legal team filed a law suit against the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board regarding the fact that the hearing proceeded with only 4 or the 5 board members.
As reported by The Intercept, “During the clemency hearing, Lea Glossip testified that she and her husband Richard had recently completed the state’s required paperwork in anticipation of his own execution on May 18.”
John Mills, one of the attorneys for Glossip, said: "The profound problems with Mr. Glossip's conviction have again garnered unprecedented support, this time coming from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, now represented by none other than Paul Clement. We hope that the Court will take notice and prevent the grave injustice that would come from executing an innocent man."
As reported by The City Sentinel, Attorney General Drummond announced early this year that he was directing an Independent Counsel, Rex Duncan. to conduct a comprehensive review of Glossip’s conviction and death sentence. A group of Republican Oklahoma state legislators – soon joined by Democrats at the Capitol -- previously called for an independent investigation.
The international law firm Reed Smith, in an investigation prepared for legislators, resulted found that, “if a jury was presented with all the evidence now available, no reasonable juror would find Glossip guilty of murder for hire.”
At the conclusion of his own Independent Counsel’s investigation, Attorney General Drummond said: “After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip.” He asked the Oklahoma Criminal Appeals Court to set aside Mr. Glossip’s conviction and send the case to a district court. The appeals court denied that request on April 20.
A defense team analysis provided to The City Sentinel stated: “Glossip’s Unopposed Application for Stay of Execution joins the petition for writ of certiorari, Glossip v. Oklahoma, filed in January 2023, which the Supreme Court has relisted numerous times. An unusual group of amici filed briefs in support of relief for Mr. Glossip, including an Oklahoma legislator, who is a self-described death penalty proponent, as well as a diverse group of prosecutors. The prosecutors include a sitting member of the U.S. Congress as well as current and former elected District Attorneys, an Attorney General, line prosecutors, and, in one instance, the author of a state’s death penalty statute.”
Glossip’s petitions challenge Oklahoma’s treatment of claims that the State illegally withheld evidence that would have validated his assertions of innocence. As his legal counsel reminded journalists today, “Oklahoma has used a standard that makes such claims all but impossible to prevail on if, as in his case, the key witness’s credibility was attacked at trial.”
The only evidence linking Glossip was linked to the murder of Van Treese only through testimony by Justin Sneed -- the undisputed killer. Sneed claimed Glossip hired him to do the crime. But that claim came during interrogations only after the State’s investigators suggested Glossip’s name six times, informing the killer that Glossip was “putting it on [Sneed] the worst”. Detectives suggested repeatedly that Sneed’s cooperation would result in leniency.
Further, the defense team analysis further that “the state court’s most recent decision underscores an important point Mr. Glossip makes in the Supreme Court petition and stay application: the emphasis on procedural rules ‘should not obscure the stakes: the execution of an innocent person,’ and ‘[t]he basis for reaching the merits is now even stronger because the State no longer seeks to defend the conviction.’” (pp. 9-10, Stay Application).
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel and Darla Shelden is the newspaper’s senior reporter. The authors gratefully acknowledge the work (cited frequently above) of the Glossip defense team. This story is developing and additional analysis will be forthcoming from The City Sentinel.
