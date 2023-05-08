The Oklahoma Republican Party (OKGOP) in statewide convention Saturday afternoon elected Nathan Dahm to serve as chairman for the next two years. Nathan Ryan Dahm has served as the Oklahoma State Senator for the 33rd District since 2012. His current term will expire in 2024 and he is term limited.
While some have questioned the propriety of serving both as legislator and party leader, several other states notably in the Northeast and in Florida have had legislators also serving as party chairman. In Florida, for example, Blaise Ingoglia served in the Florida House from 2014 to 2022 and currently serves in the Florida Senate. Ingoglia was chairman of the Florida Republican Party from 2015 to 2019.
In his reconciliation message to delegates after election, Dahm wrote, “This is a time for unity, as we must work together to defeat our common foe: the leftists trying to intentionally destroy our Republic!
“…my role will be to serve the party and serve each of you to help advance those principles that make up the GOP. In the coming days and weeks, I will be reaching out with opportunities to get involved. I believe each of you has God-given talents that have been well placed for such a time as this. And I look forward to working for and with you.
“I ask that we deal with each other with patience and understanding as we work together towards our common goal of saving our nation. We must remember that we are imperfect, but working together we can be stronger. Only Jesus Christ is perfect, and while He is the example we strive for, we must have forgiveness and mercy in struggles and failures,” Dahm wrote.
Wayne Hill, of Osage County, was elected vice chairman. A platform orientated party activist statewide, Hill said, “I am committed to my words on the stump during the campaign. There will be a legislative scorecard which evaluates each legislator on how they vote on our Party Platform, State and National constitutions. This review will be widely distributed to every County Republican organization.
“We will present each legislator a copy of the U.S. Constitution and a State Republican Party Platform and ask then to sign a commitment to follow those critical documents," Hill said in an exclusive interview with City Sentinel Tulsa.
Dahm and Hill are anticipated to re-energize the Republican base in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
