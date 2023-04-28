A Mobile Medical Unit has been brought in to assist the Shawnee and surrounding community Veterans that have been affected by the April 19-20 tornado and severe weather storms, said Carmen Daugherty, Supervisory Public Affairs Officer.
The Mobile Medical Unit is located in the parking lot of the Shawnee VA Clinic located at 3700 North Kickapoo Avenue, Shawnee Health Plaza, Shawnee, OK.
What medical assistance is the VA providing?
Veterans can receive limited primary care, be seen as walk-in patients, and answer any questions or concerns that they may have. Again, the Shawnee VA Mobile Medical Unit will be located in the parking lot from May 1 – May 5. Hours of operation will be 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM.
Other services will be offered after May 5th, please stay connected with the OKC VA Facebook page for the most up-to-date information (see link below).
Oklahoma City VA Health Care System | Oklahoma City OK | Facebook
If you need help rescheduling Shawnee VA appointments, please call the Shawnee VA Call Center at 405-214-1700 (option 2), OKC VA South Clinic at 405-855-6000 or the OKC VA Main Hospital at 405-456-1000.
Shawnee-area Veterans who may need other assistance can contact the OKC VA Disaster Relief Hotline at 405-456-7119.
Veterans needing non-emergency medical assistance can contact the Tele-Express Care line at 405-456-8353.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report.
