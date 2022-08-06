Perry, Oklahoma -- The Noble County Republican Party (NCRP) will host a “Meet & Greet” event on Wednesday, August 10, at The Heritage Center (222 North Sixth Street, Perry, OK 73077).
Doors will open to the Public at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served until 6:45 p.m in the Atrium area. Members of the NCRP and the Noble County Republican Women will provide hospitality during the “Meet & Greet.” The evening will feature remarks from four of the eight candidates seeking nominations for statewide positions on the August 23 runoff election ballot.
Noble County Sheriff Matt McGuire and Deputies will provide security for the event along with other Security Officers assisting State Officials traveling to Perry.
At 6:46 p.m., the local party chairwoman will call the “Town Hall” style meeting/event to order in the Auditorium, followed by the Invocation, Salute to the American Flag and Introductions of City, County and State elected Officials.
Oklahoma State District 35 state Representative Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, will introduce state Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry after making a few remarks.
Senator Hall will serve as moderator and interviewer of officials attending the Noble County Town Hall event which will be recorded for PIN TV.
According to the event organizers, Sen. Hall “has acquired statewide recognition with Federal, State and County Officials during his current term.”
Senator Hall will serve another year term representing District 20 at the State Capitol.
For the early afternoon of August 10, arrangements have been made for guest officials to meet with Ditch Witch/TORO leadership, including Division President and General Manager Kevin Smith, Director of Marketing Shan Kirtley, Director of Business Research Jaime Wines and Director of Engineering Aaron Frable.
Following the Ditch Witch/Toro meeting, the group has been invited to a pizza dinner with First Bank of Perry -- CEO Jon Alexander and Bank Officers.
Four Candidates for statewide Office Slated
Former House Dist. 47 state Representative Leslie Osborn is now the Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor. She was elected to that post in 2018.
Osborn resides in Mustang and is a graduate of Oklahoma State University. She is the mother of two and operated her own business for 22 years. She serves on the Canadian Valley Technology Center Foundation.
Osborn and state Rep. Sean Roberts are jousting for the GOP nomination in the Labor job.
Clark Jolley, a former state Senator, lives in Edmond with his wife April and four children. He has served as Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, and previously as Secretary of Finance for the state. He and his family are active members of Crossings Community Church.
Jolley is contending with state Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, in the runoff for the party nomination as Oklahoma Treasurer.
Dr. April Grace is the Oklahoma State Superintendent Award winner for 2020 and Oklahoma Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the year in 2021. Dr. Grace, of Shawnee, has served as an Oklahoma educator for more than 30 years. She has received and been recognized for many awards including “Forward 15 Excellence and Business Achievement Award.”
Through the pandemic in 2020, Dr. Grace worked with educators, nurses and other staff to create a student health initiative including telemedicine clinics for students at every school in her jurisdiction. She is seeking the GOP for the superintendent of public instruction job.
Dr. Grace is squaring off with Secretary of Education Ryan Walters for the GOP nod for the superintendent’s position.
Former Representative and House Majority Whip Todd Thomsen served along with past-Representative Dennis Casey of Morrison. Thomsen resides in Ada.
After graduating and playing football at OU with Coach Barry Switzer and as part of the 1985 National Championship squad, Thomsen served for 30 years with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes programs. He lives in Ada, Oklahoma.
He and state Senator Kim David of Porter are competing in the Corporation Commission race.
Chairwoman Lorena Smithheisler of the Noble County GOP said, “There is no food or drinks allowed in the Auditorium, but we are happy to invite all registered voters to attend this very enlightening event to be better informed and to meet fellow neighbors.”
Note: Perry Information Network will air the recorded event in Perry, schedule to be determined. Mr. Marty Piel will be recording and the editing done by Mr. Tyson Davis at PIN. Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.