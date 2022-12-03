featured breaking
Newly-elected U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen’s Clarity on ‘McGirt’ and ‘independence from tribal governments’
- EXCERPT from Ray Carter news story Center for Independent Journalism
Editor’s Note:
The race for Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District ... was won by former state Sen. Josh Brecheen, a Republican.
Although the tribes did not formally oppose Brecheen as they did Gov. Kevin Stitt, he won an overwhelming victory in the November election as an open critic of the ‘McGirt v. Oklahoma’ decision.
At an August debate, Brecheen stressed his independence from tribal governments.
“I am the only candidate in this race that is not taking money from the tribes, but I’m a Choctaw,” Brecheen said.
“And I made that decision many years ago because I saw too many people — whether by exactness or by perception — lean too much to the casino bundling that goes on with the tribes.”
In his first race for state Senate, Brecheen recalled that his opponent, an incumbent senator, was receiving $50,000 from a tribe in consulting fees in addition to his legislative salary “and it wasn’t a true exchange of labor.”
“When I got in office, when checks were mailed to me to go to work for them as a consultant, I sent the checks back,” Brecheen said. “Because I said I want to be above reproach.”
Brecheen said the ‘McGirt’ decision has created a two-tiered, inequitable justice system in eastern Oklahoma.
“In Atoka, Oklahoma, if you’re pulled over right now and you are traveling 11 to 15 miles per hour over and you’re a tribal citizen, you get a $95 ticket,” Brecheen said.
“If you’re pulled over in Atoka, Oklahoma, now and you’re traveling 11 to 15 miles per hour over and you are not a tribal citizen, you get a $265 ticket. It’s not just. The preamble to the Constitution says to establish justice. The scale of justice must be blind. Congress needs to fix this.”
Brecheen did not specify what congressional action he supported, but critics of McGirt have noted that Congress could formally disestablish the reservations of the five tribes as most people previously believed had occurred at Oklahoma statehood. That action would return Oklahoma to the pre-McGirt status that prevailed for more than 100 years.
“We’ve got to solve this issue because there is lawlessness in eastern Oklahoma,” Brecheen said at the debate. “It’s not just speeding issues. It’s people being victimized. And this has to be addressed.”
Brecheen received more than 72 percent of the vote on Nov. 8, carrying every county in the Second Congressional District, which includes much of the historic reservations of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Muscogee (Creek) tribes.
Editor’s Note: This excerpt comes from a news story by Ray Carter, director of the Center for Independent Journalism. The story first appeared soon after the November 8 general election, at this link: https://www.ocpathink.org/post/mcgirt-critics-get-strong-voter-support-on-reservation.
The story in its original version is about four times longer than this excerpt. In this excerpt, the bold emphasis is added. In his reporting, Mr. Carter documents the breadth and depth of the election wins crafted for Republican nominees across the state of Oklahoma, including in eastern Oklahoma’s ‘Indian Country.’ Editor Emeritus Patrick B. McGuigan, who has reported on Native American issues in Oklahoma and nationwide since the 1970s, recommends Mr. Carter’s reporting in this area.
