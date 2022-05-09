Our nation has finally returned to normalcy. Businesses have reopened, kids are back in school, restaurants are busy, and Americans are traveling again – yet the Biden administration is maintaining unnecessary and out-of-date COVID-19 policies.
In January of 2021, President Biden signed an executive order creating a federal mask mandate on public transportation and in transportation hubs. A couple of weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again extended that mandate, which had been set to expire on April 18.
This move was deemed unlawful by a federal judge in Florida, thus overturning Biden’s travel mask mandate. Following this, several airlines and have made masks optional – giving the power back to Americans to freely choose how they would like to travel.
However, the Biden administration chose to fire back. In April, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an appeal that seeks to reverse the judge’s ruling and bring back the federal mask mandate on public transportation.
This serves as another example of the Biden administration’s out-of-touch policies, which are not in line with the desires of the American people, or the rest of the world. Many countries across the globe have lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for travel, including mask mandates and testing requirements.
The United States is one of the only countries that require a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of boarding a flight back into the country, regardless of vaccination status. In fact, the United States is the only country in North America to have a testing requirement for vaccinated travelers.
On top of this, I am frustrated by the hypocrisy and inconsistency of the administration’s decisions. COVID-19 testing is only required for passengers entering the United States via air. This directly burdens those traveling to the country for work or vacation, while leaving a massive loophole for thousands of migrants entering our country across our southern border every day.
Additionally, only two weeks before the Biden administration chose to extend the mask mandate for travel, they announced the termination of Title 42, which includes public health restrictions related to the border. This provision has allowed authorities to expel migrants at our borders in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. These decisions show the inconsistencies of the Biden administration, which has manipulated the science to fit their political desires.
Overall, Americans deserve a consistent leader who advocates for personal freedom, which is at the core of our nation’s identity. The U.S. has made great progress in combating COVID-19, and it’s time for us to end these unnecessary restrictions.
Editor’s Note: Congresswoman Bice’s commentaries will return later this year, after a hiatus during the campaign cycle.
