A firm multi-issue conservative, Mariam Daly is seeking the Republican nomination in Senate District 40. While not taking the primary for granted, she is clearly focused on the general election.
Concerning her motivation to seek the Senate seat, she replied, "There are clear contrasts between Carrie Hicks and Mariam Daly."
Hicks is the incumbent Democrat in the north-central Oklahoma City district.
On education policy, Daly supports school choice and believes, "taxpayer funds for education should follow the student — to public, private and home schools." Hicks has opposed school choice legislation, saying in one May 2021 press release, "The fact is that 90% of Oklahoma’s families choose public schools. That is where our dollars should stay.”
Daly believes "in the right to life for every unborn child and the sanctity of life for the elderly and disabled." In one Senate floor debate, the incumbent referenced an embroyo in early pregnancy as a "clump of cells." In that debate, Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat countered, “…it is a human being, and I think science backs that up definitively.”
Daly describes herself as an advocate of "limited government and fiscal responsibility." She told The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "Oklahoma has a history of boom and bust economic cycles, largely because energy is one of our top industries. While we have made considerable effort to diversify, we still experience budgetary shortfalls, so it’s imperative we have substantial savings to rely on."
Daly listed three key issues facing citizens, voters and taxpayers in the district:
"Jobs and the economy: While inflation has surged to 8.5% — the highest in over 40 years — Oklahomans are working hard to make ends meet. The state’s unemployment rate ranks 9th lowest in the nation at 2.7%; almost everyone who wants a job has one. That’s the problem; we have a labor shortage that is creating serious issues for both large and small employers. Lawmakers need to consider measures (similar to Oklahoma’s Aerospace Industry Engineer Workforce Tax Credits) that incentivize our Career Tech and college graduates to stay in Oklahoma and help attract graduates from surrounding states."
On education policy, Daly observes, "Globally, the U.S. ranks 26th in student academic achievement. Oklahoma fares even more poorly. In August 2021, The Oklahoman reported that Sooner State education ranks 45th nationally.
"Opening the education sector to free market competition from charter, private and home schools can only improve outcomes. I strongly support school choice and oppose the teaching of critical race theory and common core in our classrooms.
Third in her ranking of key issues, Daly pointed to "Law and order: America’s murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and a half decades, with 6.5 homicides for every 100,000 citizens. Oklahoma has the 16th highest murder rate among the states with 7.4 homicides for every 100,000 people (based on 2020 data). As a Republican, I believe the first duty of government is to protect its citizens; yet the Democrats want to defund our police departments."
Asked what life experiences or education qualify her for legislative office, Daly replied, "My experience working as a REALTOR® provides a solid foundation for elective office, as both jobs require: excellent communication skills; a strong work ethic; integrity; ability to negotiate; active listening, teaching and problem-solving skills; patience; persistence, knowledge of laws, business and finance. I’m ready."
Wrapping up an exchange with The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Daly said, “Our elected officials have a responsibility to protect the values and ideals on which our state and nation were founded; to ensure the right to life for every unborn child and the sanctity of life for the elderly and disabled; to guarantee the right of parents to raise their children without government interference; to respect our constitutional right to keep and bear arms; to protect our streets, our communities and our borders; to promote educational opportunity, initiative and individual responsibility.”
Hicks was unopposed for re-nomination by her party.
In office, Sen. Hicks has established a strongly liberal policy record. She has worked with the Republican legislative majority on some issues. With GOP co-sponsor Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, to gain passage of Senate Bill 1464, a measuire requiring the State Health Department’s (OSDH) newborn screening list to be regularly updated regularly to match the federal-level Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP).
The Oklahoma City Sentinel has regularly reported on Sen. Hicks during her time in offiice.
Daly, who is 57, will joust with Nadine Smith, 74, in the June 28 Republican primary election.
