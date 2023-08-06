Is it too much to expect that everyone who drives on an Oklahoma toll road should be expected to pay? Sadly, that is not occurring today.
Due to flaws in existing state-tribal compacts, and a willful lack of enforcement mechanisms, individuals driving with tribal car tags are often able to evade payment of turnpike tolls.
Because information on tribal tags, such as the home address of the car owner, is not always provided to the State of Oklahoma, many individuals with tribal tags now simply drive down state toll roads without paying. According to one official at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), the millions of dollars gifted to those unregistered tags is then shifted onto the fees paid by all other, non-Indian drivers.
OTA officials recently highlighted this issue in a meeting with state lawmakers.
(https://ocpathink.org/post/independent-journalism/tribal-plates-allow-drivers-to-evade-oklahoma-tolls )
Regarding Pikepass tolls, for years tribal tags were not a problem because people with a tribal plate who didn’t have a Pikepass had to pull over and pay cash.
But under the new “plate pay” system, the state electronically monitors traffic and sends bills to those without a Pikepass, and unregistered tribal tags have become a huge problem. Often, tribes do not report information to the state, so those with tribal tags have no fear of getting a bill.
(The “plate pay” system has reduced accidents at toll booths, made the system more efficient, and lowered unnecessary government personnel costs, however.)
Since May 15, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has tracked unregistered tags on the turnpike system.
A single vehicle with a Muscogee (Creek) Nation tag failed to make $687 in toll payments during that time, while an individual with a Cherokee Nation tag failed to pay $670 in tolls over those two months.
Based on April 2023 data, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority estimates drivers with tribal tags will evade payment of more than $10.8 million in turnpike fees per year.
Only three tribes have compacts with the state of Oklahoma authorizing tribal car tags — the Cherokee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw — and only two run that process through a local state tag office. There were 132,192 tribal tags issued to individuals in those three tribes in 2022.
In theory, non-compacting tribes may issue tribal tags only to members of the tribe who live on tribal allotment land or live within the historic reservation area of the issuing tribe. But not all tribes abide by that.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation offers illegal tribal tags to any member of its tribe living anywhere in Oklahoma. So do the Absentee Shawnee.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) estimates there are as many as 570,146 vehicles on Oklahoma roads with (often illegal) car tags issued by non-compacting tribes.
Lawmakers should support efforts to address these problems. Fundamental fairness says all Oklahomans should be treated the same.
Editor's Note: This analysis first appeared online here: https://ocpathink.org/post/analysis/many-indians-dont-pay-turnpike-tolls-meaning-non-indian-drivers-pay-more . It is reposted, with permission. Jonathan Small is president at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. He is a widely published author, including at city-sentinel.com and in the pages of The City Sentinel print editions. Small has been OCPA's president since 2016. Before joining the OCPA staff in 2010, he was budget analyst for the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, a fiscal policy analyst and research analyst for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Insurance Department. His work has been referenced in The Oklahoman, Tulsa World, National Review, Los Angeles Times, The Hill, The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and CapitolBeatOK.com, an online news organization. He is a co-author of 'Economics 101.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.