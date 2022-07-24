Long-time Fraternal Order of Police president John George faces businesswoman Anita Raglin in the Republican runoff election for House District 36 on August 23.
He is the second longest-termed president of the FOP and currently is the Oklahoma FOP National Trustee, representing over 6,000 Oklahoma police officers.
A police officer since 1991, George spent most of his career as a detective, solving sex crimes and homicides. He has also been a patrol officer, worked several years in narcotics, and was assigned to the Drug Enforcement Task Force and the U.S. Marshals. He served five years in the National Guard with the rank of second lieutenant. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Central University in Ada.
George describes himself as a conservative Republican who believes in the Constitution, is pro-school choice, supports the Second Amendment and affirms Donald Trump as the best friend law enforcement has had in the White House.
George was initially reticent about touting his accomplishments.
How refreshing.
“I’m a roll up your sleeves, behind the scenes kind of guy,” he said. “I didn’t care who got the credit I just wanted to get the job done.”
Why should voters elect him over his opponent?
“I’ve got proven leadership experience and I can hit the ground running,” he said.
As FOP president he had a $1 million budget, performed contract negotiations with the city, and handled police officer disciplinary matters and other personnel issues.
He is a first-time candidate for public office, but believes he brings experience to the role he seeks.
“During my 10 years as FOP President I became pretty involved in politics,” George said. “I have been doing some type of public service for the last 36 years, when you combine my time with the National Guard and law enforcement. Running for office is another way I can continue to serve our citizens.”
He will support law and order initiatives.
“When it comes to criminal justice reform, I’ve always said we need to do things better but we don’t need to decriminalize things and call criminal justice reform, George said. “We need to be smart on crime.”
His wife Audrea is also a police officer. The couple have two daughters in college. In his spare time, he competes in bird dog trials and raises German shorthair pointers, many of which have earned championships.
George has had the opportunity to learn a lot about issues that Oklahomans care about in his many months knocking on thousands of doors in his district.
“Most people want to talk about how bad the economy is and the need to protect our conservative values,” George said.
If elected, he plans to support law enforcement, disabled veterans and senior citizen tax relief and tax relief for Oklahomans who are struggling with inflation, such as elimination of the grocery tax.
No Democrat has filed for the seat so whoever wins the runoff will become the next Representative for the seat, which after redistricting, moved from northwest of Tulsa to eastside Oklahoma City.
