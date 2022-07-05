I hope my fellow Oklahomans enjoyed Independence Day weekend celebrating with families and friends. It was my honor to participate in observations across the Fifth District of Oklahoma throughout the holiday weekend, honoring our veterans, service members and fellow citizens during this special celebration of our many freedoms.
It is also important to take time to remember the true meaning of this important holiday for our nation. We must appreciate the unique greatness of America by honoring those who formed the institutions and documents that created our country, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom.
The fourth of July marks the birth of our great nation, when the Declaration of Independence was adopted, and America was deemed free from British control.
I am proud to serve in one of the branches of our government, that our founding fathers planned and fought hard for hundreds of years ago. Every day, Americans proudly exercise their constitutional right to petition the government and make their voices heard.
It is vitally important that we serve our nation and work hard to uphold our government institutions and the Constitution. We must strive to protect the American people, our liberties, and our God-given rights.
Independence Day reminds us that we are forever indebted to the brave men and women who have fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice to grant us freedom.
America wouldn’t exist or be what it is today, a nation founded on freedom and opportunity for all, without those who risked their lives for the greater good. Their legacies live on forever because each and every American lives a life of liberty due to the sacrifice of our servicemembers.
Although our nation is facing numerous crises and political divisiveness, Independence Day reminds us of what we have in common. We will always be “One Nation Under God,” despite our differences and challenges.
I’m incredibly proud to be an American, where we are the home of the free because of the courageous Americans, like our military personnel and the founders, who paved the way for this uniquely great nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.