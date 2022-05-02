Lankford sustains fundraising momentum, busy campaign schedule, and polling lead
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editorial Director, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Republican incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford has maintained a busy pace of work at his job in Washington, while seeking renomination from Republicans in late June and reelection in November.
The evening of April 25 found Oklahoma's junior senator hosting a one-hour-plus discussion of policy and principles during an audio town hall. Most callers and questioners for the session seemed to be from the Oklahoma City area. Lankford defended his pro-life views opposing abortion, jousting civilly with one caller who disagreed.
Most callers applauded Lankford's views, as he covered a wide range of matters raised during the town hall.
After filing for reelection last month, Lankford welcomed to Oklahoma City and Tulsa his friend and colleague, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Cruz reiterated his support, telling his supporters, “I am proud to endorse James Lankford for reelection. James is a strong Christian, a conservative, and a friend. He’s a passionate leader fighting to defend the unborn and to protect the Second Amendment."
Sen. Cruz has shown strong affinity with Oklahoma voters. In the 2016 presidential primary, he led a crowded GOP field, garnering 34.37 percent of the vote to 28.32 percent for the second-place finisher (later the party nominee and president) Donald Trump, who had 28,32 percent backing.
After a stop in the capital city for a press conference and discussion with supporters, the two traveled to Tulsa for an evening campaign rally.
Charity Marcus, a Tulsa strategy consultant and businesswoman, served as M.C. for that event.
The week he filed for another six-year in the Senate, Families for James Lankford released first-quarter 2022 fundraising numbers.
Total contributions were $807,466.83. The front-running incumbent had $2,866,310.86 cash on hand.
Families for James Lankford had raised a total of $5,617,662.57 for the present election cycle.
"Cindy and I are humbled by the financial support of thousands of Oklahomans as we prepare for the June 28 primary election ten weeks from now. In the past few months, we have begun buying television, radio, mail, and print media to get the word out about our commitment to do the right thing, the right way for Oklahoma. We also continue to travel the state connecting with fellow Oklahomans who are rightfully concerned about the direction of our country. The support of so many people around the state has allowed our campaign to get the word out early and strongly positioned for the last two months before the primary election," Sen. Lankford said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations.
Most opinion surveys place Lankford in a dominant position as the June 28 primary nears. A late March Amber Integrated survey put Lankford at 63 percent (for him or lean toward him).
His opponent Jackson Lahmeyer had 10 percent of voters in that survey saying their will support him or lean that way.
Lahmeyer asserts other polls put him in a competitive position versus the incumbent.
