The American Kratom Association (AKA) has issued a consumer Advisory in a move to deal with recent wrongful death jury awards in Florida and elsewhere that are a result of the FDA’s failure to publish responsible manufacturing standards that have created product liability.
In a press release the AKA said it is urging the FDA "to immediately publish product manufacturing standards for kratom products that are sold to consumers and encourage the removal of kratom products that do not contain adequate labeling with recommended serving sizes, product ingredients, and appropriate warnings for the conditions of use."
In the meantime, AKA The American Kratom Association (AKA) is advising consumers not to purchase kratom products until the FDA implements standards to protect them. So, products that have not been certified by an independent third-party lab are free of dangerous contaminants or adulterants that could be dangerous to consumers.
Also, AKA wants to advise consumers not to buy from a vendor that markets its products with illegal therapeutic claims and does not contain the name of the product distributor so a consumer would be able to file an adverse event report if needed and not by a product with unprofessional packaging, such as zip code bags, or that have handwritten product information.
The AKAs (American Kratom Association) Senior Fellow on Public Policy Mac Haddow says, “Recent reports of product liability awards for irresponsibly manufactured or marketed kratom products are the direct result of the FDA’s regulate the kratom marketplace and, in some cases, the exploitative behavior of trial attorneys who do nothing to compel the FDA to act responsibly.”
So far, the AKA’s review of litigation reports the liability awards by the courts were based on the failure of the product manufacturers to provide labeling instructions for responsible use and little information on the contents of the adulterated products.
Members and leadership for the association want to keep the herbal product safe and legal for American consumers.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/national-kratom-association-pressed-to-keep-access-safe-and-legal-for-american-consumers/article_8b8e5078-2fc6-11ee-b612-8f5dad77bc69.html
Haddow added, “The safety and addiction profile of pure, unadulterated kratom is well-documented by science and there is no known level of kratom use that would cause any fatality unless it is irresponsibly consumer, adulterated with a toxic drug or used concurrently with a deadly drug substance.”
NOTES about the association: For more information, visit www.AmericanKratom.org, www.Kratomanswers.org or www.Protectkratom.org. Follow them on Twitter (@TheKratomAssn), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Americankratomassociation/) or Instagram (American_kratom_assoc). The American Kratom Association (AKA) is a consumer-based, nonprofit organization, which, promotitional literature says, "focuses on setting the record straight about kratom" by giving "a voice to those who are suffering by protecting their rights to possess and consume safe and natural kratom. AKA represents millions of Americans, each of whom has a unique story to tell about the virtues of kratom and its positive effects on their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.