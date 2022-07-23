Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern released the following statement after voting against House Resolution 8294, which he described as "the Democrats’ partisan funding package."
“Again, I voted against further bloated spending from the federal government,” said Hern, a Tulsa Republican serving in Congress.
“Congressional Democrats have learned nothing over the last two years – or worse, they’re willfully driving inflation higher with every new spending bill. I offered a package of amendments last night to cut the wasteful spending, but no Democrats supported it. If Congress continues to spend like this, our inflation crisis – and impending recession – will last much longer and be much more painful.”
Rep. Hern’s remarks during the House floor amendment debate this week can be viewed here:
His comments during rebuttal time can be viewed here:
H.R. 8294 included appropriations for (1) Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies; (2) Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; and (3) Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Also in the measure were (4) Financial Services and General Government Appropriations; (5) Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; and (6) Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies.
A Republican, Hern represents Oklahoma's First Congressional District, for which the new district lines Tulsa and areas southeast of the city. Hern’s district is centered in the state’s second largest metropolitan area.
