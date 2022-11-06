In a stunning betrayal of unborn children, gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has reversed the pro-life commitment she made when she entered public office.
When Joy Hofmeister ran for election before, she promised to defend unborn children from abortion.
Now that she’s switched her party from Republican to Democrat, she has abandoned her pro-life position and adopted a pro-abortion position.
As her website puts it, she now regards abortion as “a healthcare decision between a woman and her doctor” –- classic pro-abortion rhetoric.
Oklahoma City’s major newspaper, The Oklahoman, in an Oct. 17, 2022, article by Carmen Forman, reported that “Hofmeister vows to repeal” Oklahoma’s law that protects unborn children and their mothers.
Governor Kevin Stitt has kept his promise to defend the lives of unborn children and their mothers from unlimited abortion.
The National Right to Life Committee has endorsed Governor Kevin Stitt for reelection in the November 8 General Election.
Note: Tony Lauinger is the State Chairman of Oklahomans for Life. This column is adapted from a November 4 email he sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
