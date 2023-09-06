On Tuesday (September 5), Tulsa Businessman Jayme Fowler announced his Candidacy for Tulsa Mayor.
Fowler built a successful 35-year career in the private sector gaining invaluable business experience.
After graduating from Memorial High, Jayme earned a degree in finance and professional accolades from The Wharton School of Finance and Harvard. ‘
Fowler is currently serving his second term as Tulsa City Councilor for District 9.
“Tulsa has made great strides in recent years but we’ve also experienced challenges. From a steady increase in crime and homelessness to mounting economic challenges brought on by bad federal policy, we need to ensure Tulsans have more money in their pockets and our city is safe for residents and ready for new economic investment. I want Tulsans to know that I will be a champion for them and their concerns.” Jayme said.
As Councilor, Fowler has a proven track record of championing initiatives for Tulsa Police and Fire as well as economic opportunity zones to prioritize economic growth.
While the race is non-partisan, Fowler is the first Republican to announce.
“I’m a big thinker and a big listener with a successful career in business challenging the status-quo. I’m running for Mayor because I believe the best formula to put our city on a fast track to economic prosperity is with a proven free market thinker who can work with diverse parties to get things done. I want to bring a unique skillset to the Mayor’s office that puts proven business principles to work for Tulsans. Together, it’s time we reimagine our city’s full potential with a business-minded approach to local government,” said Fowler.
Rooted in community values, Jayme Fowler's parents were both 35+ year career educators in Tulsa Public Schools.
"Their commitment to education and service shaped my worldview," Fowler said.
Sandy, his wife, spent 18 years working at Saint Francis Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and later answered the need for public school teachers, where she is currently serving her ninth-year in Tulsa public education.
Together, they prioritize faith, family, philanthropy, and community service.
Jayme Fowler has been dedicated to uplifting the voices of Tulsans on issues most important to them.
Fowler has served as a Board Member for "Big Brothersn - Big Sisters of Tulsa" and as the President of the Memorial High School Endowment.
He’s proud of his work volunteering to mentor young Tulsa men experiencing homelessness.
As he embarks on his mayoral journey, Councilor Fowler is humbled by the opportunity to serve his fellow Tulsans.
"I truly believe Tulsa’s best chapters have yet to be written," Fowler concluded.
To learn more about the campaign, visit: JaymeFowler.com and stay connected: @FowlerForTulsa
Editor's Note: This story first appeared online, here: https://www.citynewstulsa.com/life_and_tradition/jayme-fowler-launches-campaign-for-tulsa-mayor/article_b5e819a8-4bf5-11ee-a5af-e35d66d286f4.html . It is reposted with the permission of the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.