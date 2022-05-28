In a recent email to supporters and journalists, Tulsan Jackson Laymeyer did not avoid the obvious question about his uphill race as he tries to deny the Republican nomination to incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford.
Noting on May 23 that “We are less than 40 days away from Election Day in Oklahoma,” he asked: “Can Lahmeyer Defeat Lankford?
The businessman/preacher didn’t sidestep what is on the mind of analysts and even many of his own supporters: “Many Oklahomans and Americans are wondering can outsider Jackson Lahmeyer actually defeat Washington-Insider James Lankfordon June 28?”
The challenger asserts: “The Deep State Establishment would like for you to think there is no chance so that you lose hope in the possibility of change taking place. Not only do we have a chance but we are right where we need to be to pull off a HUGE upset.”
His hopes center around the potential power of a gathering of firm endorsements from a panoply of conservative “players” closely affiliated with former President Donald Trump’s four years as chief executive. Lahmeyer backers include: General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City.
Also in Lahmeyer’s corner: Sebastian Gorka, a former assistant to Trump; businessman Mike Lindell of “My Pillow” fame; former Trump legal advisor and courtroom battler Jenna Ellis.
Ellis is not as well-known as some of the other Trump era alumni, but wrote a book widely-read among Evangelicals: “The Legal Basis for a Moral Constitution: A Guide for Christians to Understand America's Constitutional Crisis” (Westbow Press, 2015).
State Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona, Senator Wendy Rogers, Senator Warren Hamilton R-Oklahoma, Republicans for National Renewal and Oklahomans for Health & Parental Rights.
The latter is a group that describes its goal as educating “Oklahoma citizens on parental rights, health choice, health privacy and informed consent.”
Lankford recently garnered the endorsement (and “A” rating) of the National Rifle Association (NRA), but Lahmeyer’s advocates counter than with the endorsement from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, known as OK2A. In an Associated Press story that gained national attention, the latter group was deemed a “potent political force in Oklahoma.”
And then there’s fundraising. Lankford is a power-house money-raiser, but Lahmeyer has exceeded most expectations, securing nearly $1 million from over 9,000 individual donors.
And, Lahmeyer continues to push a “Just Oklahoma Data” told that has him within ten points of the incumbent.
Headliners Advocate for Challenger
Lahmeyer will welcome Giuliani, Stone and Ellis for a Tulsa rally on Wednesday evening 1, as The Oklahoma City Sentinel print edition reaches regular readers.
Regardless of opinion surveys and raw news coverage, Lahmeyer has garnered high attendance at his events, with “headliner” advocates in his corner.
Lahmeyer continues to take jabs at the front-runner, asserting “People are waking up to the fact that James Lankford is an America Last career-politician who voted to give Ukraine $40,000,000,000 in the midst of record setting inflation, surging gas prices, and food/baby formula shortages here in the US.
“James Lankford is also heavily funded by Big Pharma especially Pfizer. The members of OKHPR are informed voters and they know the truth about James Lankford. They also know that Jackson Lahmeyer is America First but also a Health Freedom Fighter.
“Over the last 9 months, I have signed over 55,000 COVID19 Religious Exemption forms as the Pastor of Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, OK, which has helped save thousands of jobs. If you or someone you know needs an exemption form they can visit www.jacksonlahmeyer.com/nomandate to download the FREE COVID19 Religious Exemption form.”
From his campaign website, here is the Lahmeyer platform summary:
“100% supports President Trump's America First Agenda, Investigate the 2020 Presidential election,
Fight the media assault on free speech, Stop the radical left's agenda, Cut reckless D.C. spending,
End illegal immigration, and Restore good paying jobs for Oklahomans.”
On that website, the challenger continues to emphasize his conservative stance on many ofther policy issues.
Concerning "Cancel Culture," Lahmeyer says:
"The movement of tearing down statues like Abraham Lincoln, erasing American literature like Dr. Suess, and rampant news and social media censorship are direct assaults on our way of life. Trying to erase our history is trying to erase our national identity. I will never bow to the #CancelCulture movement as some Republicans have.
"I will always fight for our faith, family, and freedoms. Too many brave men and women have fought and made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the freedoms we enjoy today - I will never stop fighting for our traditional values."
Key Voting Information
Information about the voting process for registered voters is available from the Oklahoma State Board of Elections, online here:
The Oklahoma State Election Board, based at the State Capitol, lists this mailing address: PO Box 53156, Oklahoma City, OK 73152-3156, telephone: (405) 521-2391.
In Oklahoma, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is the third Monday (15 days) prior to an election. For the primary election, that means absentee requests must be received by Monday, June 13 at 5 p.m.
In-Person Absentee ("Early") Voting at County Boards of Election will take place Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.), and Saturday, June 25 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Traditional Election Day balloting is set at precinct locations for Tuesday, June 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
