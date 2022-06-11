Editor's Note: In a recent exchange with The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Republican congressional candidate James Taylor was asked to list key criticisms of the incumbent he hopes to defeat in the June 28 primary for the Fourth District. His responses (with documentary links) follows:
* Oklahoma legislatures passed House Bill 1775 which says there can be no Critical Race Theory (CRT) taught in Oklahoma. It was signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt, and the Oklahoma Department of Education recently added teeth to those who violate this law, including losing their license.
Yet, U.S. Representative Tom Cole was the first co-sponsor of The Civics Secures Democracy Act of 2021. They call it “Culturally Responsive Education (CRE)” instead of CRT. This provides $1 Billion dollars in Federal Grants to teach CRT and the 1619 Project in our schools.
How can Cole say he is representing Oklahoma when he is going against the very laws our state has passed?
* In January 2022, Cole and U.S. Representative Frank Lucas (Oklahoma's Third Congressional District) voted for a national database for COVID-19. They were the ONLY ones of Oklahoma’s Delegation to do so. We are under enough surveillance.
* The New American Magazine, (which uses Constitutional issues to prepare and provide their Conservative Index) for November 18, 2019, gave Tom Cole, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib a 30% conservative rating.
In the same issue Ayanna Pressley received a 40% conservative rating, and Ilham Omar received a 44% conservative rating. How is the Squad receiving better ratings than an Oklahoma Representative from the reddest of Red States?
* The New American Magazine, November 23, 2020, Cole received a 40% conservative rating, Ocasio-Cortez received a 60%. Under what conditions would a Representative from Oklahoma have a lower conservative rating than Ocasio-Cortez?
One would be better off voting for Ocasio-Cortez, rather than Cole, if you want conservative representation.
* The Tucker Carlson Show talked about corruption in Washington. The show highlighted the top Democrat and the top Republican. Guess who was the top Republican? You guessed it, Tom Cole. If you fast forward to 2:16 minutes into the video, you will find the section on Cole; however, I recommend watching the whole 4 minutes for context. Here is that link:
* On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Cole voted to send an additional 40 billion to help secure Ukraine’s border, while our border is a nightmare. I am not opposed to helping others; however, America’s border should come first.
(https://resistthemainstream.org/heres-are-the-house-republicans-who-voted-for-massive-america-last-spending-package/)
* I believe Trump could have done more if he wasn't fighting the Democrats and the Republicans. One of the Republicans he was fighting was Tom Cole. When Trump was in office he said that President Obama was spying on him. Cole went on CNN and said Trump owes Obama an apology
(see this YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjL6mS5IU9o).
* On February 11, 2020, Cole led the charge for the McGirt Decision with his Amicus Brief (See attachment). Jimcy McGirt was a pedophile. This decision, of the Supreme Court, has created a jurisdictional nightmare. The Supremes do not always get things right. Case in point, Roe v. Wade, which is about to be reversed and returned to the States. Another case, the Dredd Scott Decision, which declared, Black people were not persons, but were property … and therefore, "had no rights which the White man should respect.”
Editor's note: The Oklahoma City Sentinel's exchange with Pastor Taylor, in a story posted on June 7, can be read here: https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/if-at-first-you-don-t-succeed-try-again-james-taylor-seeks-oklahoma-s-fourth/article_8fd411ba-e5b0-11ec-89ab-87e50f230a97.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.