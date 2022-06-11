Retired Southern Baptist minister Wade Burleson – now a candidate for Congress in Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District – has been trying to do the right thing for a long time.
Fifteen years ago, he tried to do the right thing when he tried to focus leaders on troubling revelations of sexual abuse scandals involving members of the clergy and others within Oklahoma.
As my former colleague in the news profession, Carla Hinton, wrote in a magisterial story for the state’s largest newspaper recently, Burleson (of Enid) “began calling for Southern Baptists' to create a database of preacher predators in 2007 to alert unsuspecting congregations of sexual abusers hopping from church to church and victim to victim.”
Along with the rest of us, he learned on a Sunday morning (May 23), “along with the rest of the world, ... that, while the leaders of the nation's largest Protestant denomination decided against a database, there was an internal list of predators that the denomination didn't share publicly.”
Burleson told Hinton: "They must have known that something needed to be done because they had their own list — over 700 names — in private, in their office, but if you keep your own list and don't do anything with it, you're not helping anybody.”
And: "I fought from the inside for 15 years to hold sexual predators accountable. I was called just about every name in the book — but I fought hard."
(https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/religion/2022/05/24/report-details-how-southern-baptist-leaders-mishandled-allegations-abuse-predator-list/9888012002/ )
This is not a matter about which to jest, but this is no joke:
As I read the Hinton story, I could not keep out of my mind the words of Yogi Berra, the late New York baseball legend, who once answered a reporter’s question with this nugget of wisdom: “It’s like deja vu, all over again.”
Tom Coburn and Mike Schwartz …
After he passed away in 2020 I wrote a personal tribute to former U.S. Senator (and former U.S. Representative) Tom Coburn.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/a-tribute-song-admiring-oklahoma-s-dr-tom-and-honoring-his-legacy/article_1705912c-fd6f-5e3e-96ad-c6afda680961.html )
I believe Coburn was the finest Oklahoma elected official since Governor and then Senator Dewey F. Bartlett, Sr..
Reflections turned my memory to a friend from who Washington days who eventually worked for Coburn in both the House and Senate.
In the 1980s, I worked at the Free Congress Foundation, a conservative “think tank” in Washington, D.C.
Also at Free Congress in the same era was a fellow named Michael Schwartz.
He was among the most unforgettable men I ever met – honorable, passionate, caring and principled.
He was also, for all the years I worked with him, a Democrat. His childhood family life was pretty dreadful, including an alcoholic and abusive father, yet he became a model husband and father himself.
While growing up in Philadelphia, Mike was a fan of a couple of fellow Democrats — both Pennsylvania Governor Bob Casey (governor of Pennsylvania, 1987-1995) and Hubert Humphrey (U.S. vice president, 1965-69; twice a member of the U.S. Senate).
As those kinds of Democrats left the national stage, Mike Schwartz really stood out, but in my work life, he always fit in. He did not become a Republican until 2010, or thereabouts.
For most of the years we saw each other regularly, I was focused on legal policy issues (researching, writing and commenting from a conservative perspective) and on journalism. (I was editor of a monthly political newsletter focused on the politics of direct democracy – which incorporated all views, and to which people from across the spectrum contributed news stories as “stringers.”)
He played the prophet, in many arenas, but especially in this: Mike grappled, from a broadly-defined conservative perspective, with Catholic Church issues.
He was a completely faithful, decent and righteous Roman Catholic, and a co-founder of the March for Life, held every year on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Here in some depth are my recollections drawn from a tribute to Mike after his death in 2013. His health had steadily declined after a diagnosis of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and a friend here in Oklahoma kindly briefed me on his status.
Yes, I was prepared – intellectually, but not emotionally.
News of Mike’s death brought to me tears, and prayers of Thanksgiving for his noble example.
His work led him to blunt but careful, relentless and dedicated scrutiny of clergy sexual misbehavior, including the scandal of priestly pedophila. He spoke out frequently on documented instances of egregious clerical wrongdoing.
As that work peaked in the 1980s, Mike drew wide attention for comments begging Church officials to act quickly to address wrongdoing and, if necessary, to separate offending clerics from their priestly functions.
When he focused on Catholic Church issues, notably including the clergy sexual abuse scandal that was then percolating just beneath the surface of public awareness. He embodied courage in speaking truth to power when, in a press conference at the National Press Club, he called on leaders of the Church in America to grapple with clergy sexual misbehavior sooner rather than later.
He argued for forceful action both as a matter of morality and of prudence.
Mike said the wrongdoing would, as more people became aware of it, shock the consciences of the American Catholic faithful and shred support for leaders who had averted their eyes from the scandal.
He warned Church leaders, in a National Press Club press conference, that the Church would “reap the whirlwind” if they continued to avoid acting on the scandal – as in Hosea 8:7. “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind. …”
For his devotion to the Church and to common sense, he was denounced by some Church officials at the time for even raising the issue. If more of them had heeded his words, God knows the difference it could have made.
For all his prophetic power, Mike was more like an Isaiah than a Jeremiah. He was stern when needed, but over all – like Humphrey – a happy warrior.
After I returned home to Oklahoma, Mike for many years worked for Coburn, both during the Muskogee Republican’s time in the U.S. House and his service in the U.S. Senate -- including hitches as Coburn’s chief of staff.
A proud graduate of the University of Dallas, class of 1972, Schwartz was no stranger to the American southwest. The death of the noble Yankee in 2013 drew a news obituary from Chris Casteel in The Oklahoman. (https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/columns/2013/02/04/michael-schwartz-longtime-chief-of-staff-for-sen-tom-coburn-dies-at-63/60919592007/ )
News of Mike’s death brought to me tears, and prayers of Thanksgiving for his noble example.
When Mike died, Senator Coburn delivered an eloquent tribute to his loyal aide, during which he began to weep – something you did not see him do often, in public. And yes, Dr. Tom’s words brought to me, once more.
… And Wade Burleson
Which brings me back to Wade Burleson – and today.
Burleson told reporter Hinton last month he was compelled to describe the historic and troubling external report on Southern Baptist scandals as (in her summary) “one of the most significant improvements to date.” He met with investigators in Oklahoma City and deemed the shocking report “thorough” and “a way forward” for his congregation.
It brought to mind the adage: "You don't throw out the whole barrel of apples because of a few bad apples."
When he pressed for actions years ago, Executive Committee members were unwilling to create a data base to track abusers, saying it would be too difficult.
Now, he told Hinton, "I was attempting to throw out the few bad apples in 2007 and they fought me on it. What's happening is media — The New York Times, Washington Post, ABC News, Houston Chronicle, Associated Press and so on — it's a big story. Now the bad apples are being held accountable. Don't throw out the barrel."
So, it seems to me Wade Burleson is “channeling” both Mike Schwartz and Tom Coburn.
And that is indeed a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.