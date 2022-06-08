Cindy Byrd says that when she traveled to Wilburton, Oklahoma to begin her first audit as an employee of the State Auditor & Inspector’s office, she sat in a local government office and had the opportunity to observe, quietly, people interacting with officials. Most of those she saw were people of modest means, worried about whether or not they would be able to pay their taxes.
She discerned then, and has felt it since, “what it meant for a taxpayer not to be able and ready to pay a bill. So I decided my goal was to see how those taxpayer dollars are spent, to assure there is accountability and transparency.”
In a speech at an Oklahoma City fundraiser held Tuesday (June 7) she said that hundreds of audits later, regardless of the magnitude of a particular one, she maintains that focus.
Her major audit reports in the past three-and-a-half years, her agency’s website documents, have included:
Oklahoma Health Care Authority – Medicaid Eligibility
EPIC Charter Schools – Forensic Audit
Oklahoma State Department of Health – PPE (personal protective equipment) expenditures
Oklahoma Employment Security Comission – Fraudulent unemployment claims
In the case of Medicaid eligibility examination, of some $5 billion in annual expenditures, her agency questioned $1.6 billion in expenses.
The sum (20 percent of the spending) were “not necessarily wrong or illegal, but inadequate documentation.” The concerns were, she said, “whether there was eligibility for” one-fifth of the recipients.
She noted the Epic Charter Schools audit led to the agency’s conclusion that was some $200 million in expenditures “that were deemed questionable.”
She stressed that in the time since that audit was presented to Governor Kevin Stitt, there has been a dramatic shift in practices by the charter system’s new governance body.
Byrd said in her speech, “The job is not about ‘gotcha’ but about assuring transparency and accountability in use of taxpayers’ money.”
Stitt asked her for an audit of the budget for the entire Oklahoma State Department of Education Budget. Oklahoma has 546 public school districts, but the audit is not of those entities, but of the agency that oversees the system.
She points out that the education budget for Fiscal year 2021 was around $7 billion – $3 billion in local taxpayer funds, and $4 billion from the state. She affirmed, “We will tackle this without worry about getting reelected.”
That Epic audit was, this past week, recipient of an award from the National State Auditors Association, recognizing Excellence in Accountability for Forensic Audit.
She observes, in classic understatement, that the requested audit of the Education Department is the first of its kind in the nation.
In response to a question from The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Byrd said she will not hesitate to point out issues arising from the agency audit.
A recent audit, at the governor’s request in the midst of a wave of negative news stories, will look at the costs incurred by Swadley’s, a private entity, while administering certain parks programs. She says:
“In all of these we try to look at the facts, and the context. Some strong language is used by those criticizing or being quoted in newspapers. We try to avoid that emotion and look at what is able to be documented, accounted for, or not. In some of these situations, the question is ‘where were the safeguards.’”
Her agency has 112 employees, of whom 100 are auditors. When Gary Jones was in the auditor’s job, he insisted that a multi-year backlog of audits get caught up. Byrd says Jones “put me in charge and we did as asked.”
Campaign literature from her campaign entity – Oklahoma Families for Byrd 2022 – captures her perspective:
“There’s no such thing as as government-funded – it’s all taxpayer funded. That means the government belongs to you. Those that use your money should be accountable to you.”
That literature also confirms:
"Personal smears occur during campaign season. when you see something negative about Cindy, visit www.CindyByrd.com for the truth -- and ask yourself if the people behind the attacks were caught using your tax dollars wrongly."
Byrd is "the only CPA [certified public accountant] on the Republican ballot for state auditor."
Her opponent – Steven W. McQuillen of Tulsa -- has, since 1998, worked as the fixed asset accounting manager in the Tulsa Public Schools district.
No Democrats filed for the 2022 election, so GOP voters will decide the race in the June 28 primary.
