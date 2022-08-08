Bartleville -- A member of the House Freedom Caucus is touring Oklahoma’s Congressional District 2 with former State Senator Josh Brecheen.
Caucus member Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, will hit the campaign trail with Brecheen today (August 8) and tomorrow.
Rosendale joins a long and list of conservative leaders supporting Brecheen's candidacy for the Republican nomination in the August 23 runoff election.
Brecheen's list of national supporters includes U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Dr. James Dobson, Michelle Bachmann, Jim Bridenstine, David Barton and Stephen Moore, among others.
Early this summer, Brecheen secured the formal endorsement of former U.S. Rep. Bridenstine of Tulsa (who went on to serve as NASA director during the Trump Administration).
Concering the Freedom Caucus support -- according to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel -- "Brecheen is excited at the prospect of joining the team that stands for solid American values."
In a statement, Brecheen said, “From the beginning of the campaign I’ve said one of my main goals is to be part of the Freedom Caucus. Matt’s willingness to join me in my campaign is an honor and valuable endorsement of my candidacy."
The pair will begin their tour at 4:30 p.m. today, with a Meet and Greet at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street in Bartlesville.
The event will be hosted by Washington County Chapter of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A).
The tour continues tomorrow, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. at a "Coffee with Josh Brecheen."
That event will be held at The Scout House at Spaulding Park, 837 East Okmulgee in Muskogee. This meeting is hosted by Friends of Josh Brecheen.
The tour's last stop is at 5 p.m., Aug. 9 with a Meet and Greet being held at Fairview Baptist Church, 1200 University Blvd., in Durant.
The event will be hosted by Lighthouse America and Bryan County OK2A.
The Freedom Caucus, founded in 2015 as an outgrowth of the Tea Party, says it is "committed to promoting conservative principles in the House of Representatives."
Brecheen has vowed to become a member of the Caucus if he is elected.
He served in the State Senate from 2010 to 2018. He left the Senate to keep his promise to “self-term limit”.
While at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City he built one of the most conservative voting records in the upper chamber. He authored legislation to cap state debt, ban dismemberment abortions and to repeal/replace the Common Core Educational standards.
A review of past reporting of Brecheen's legislative tenure affirms his direct support -- both in sponsored legislation and voting patterns -- for traditional moral values, limited government and improved educational opportunities/
Brecheen began his political education in 2004 as field representative for the late U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, M.D.
He was part of Coburn’s mission "to ferret out and expose waste, fraud and abuse in federal programs."
Brecheen is described as "a committed Christian, husband, father and fourth-generation rancher. Since 2018 he has owned and operated an excavation/trucking business, Rawhide Dirtworks L.L.C.
"Brecheen is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he majored in Agriculture. He also served as state president of the Oklahoma FFA Association in 1998."
On June 28, in one of the most crowded Republican congressional primaries in modern Oklahoma history, 14 candidates contended for the GOP nomination.
Brecheen finished second in the primary race, with 10,579 votes (13.75% of the votes cast).
He trailed state Representative Avery Frix (11,336 votes, or 14.74 percent) by only 1 percent and a few hundred votes.
The race is considered “wide-open” with just over two weeks of campaigning left.
The deadline for party registration changes has passed. The deadline to request absentee ballots is today (Monday, August 8, at 5 p.m.)
Early voting (“walk-in absentee”) will take place at county seats on Thursday, August 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
