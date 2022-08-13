If ever there were a law-and-order candidate, it is John George, a 31-year veteran police officer and former Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president. And speaking of veteran – he served four years in the National Guard. He serves as Oklahoma’s FOP trustee, representing some 6,000 officers in all.
John’s wife, Audrea, is also a police officer. They have two young adult daughters.
The second-longest serving FOP president in history, he is a multi-issue conservative, he is pro-school choice, an advocate of law relief for all – including seniors and disabled veterans.
George and businesswoman Anita Raglin ran first and second, respectively, in the June 28 primary. He had nearly 41 percent backing, while she gained one-third of the votes cast. The pair far-outdistanced the other candidates.
No Democrat filed for this seat, so the runoff election decides the new legislator for what is essentially a brand-new seat along the east side of the capital city's metro area.
The two candidates for the GOP nod in this district bring similar conservative beliefs, but differing life experiences and emphases, to the runoff. Governor Kevin Stitt endorsed George.
This newspaper’s owners and editor agree with that decision.
With sincere respect for Raglin’s willingness to compete, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses John George in the District 36 Republican runoff on August 23.
breaking
In House District 36 Republican Runoff, For John George
- The Oklahoma City Sentinel Endorsement
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- The views of Oklahoma U.S. House members Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice are echoed, to some extent – in the reporting of the Associated Press
- In House District 36 Republican Runoff, For John George
- Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in Cabinet reshuffle
- Salman Rushdie in hospital; Police seek motive in stabbing
- Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation
- At 75, India's democracy is under pressure like never before
- Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
- To The Editor: Stand Firm
Most Popular
Articles
- “Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt slams Biden spending bill, preses for action tax relief for taxpayers
- Banjo Fest 2022 set for September 22-24 in Oklahoma City
- Peace Walk participants traveled through Oklahoma City's Asian District on Sunday evening
- Metro Technology Centers receives top honors at annual conference
- Lankford Debunks Harmful Rumors & Misinformation Post-Dobbs In August 5 Podcast Episode
- In Second Congressional District Josh Brecheen on the campaign trail with Congressional Freedom Caucus member Matt Rosendale August 8 and 9
- Oklahoma City Public Schools: Fifth and Ninth graders transition to new schools with creative celebrations
- Oklahoma City government awards HUD funding to metro nonprofits aimed to prevent and end youth homelessness
- Calm Waters announces Ripples of Hope breakfast and new board members
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.