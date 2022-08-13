John George

If ever there were a law-and-order candidate, it is John George, a 31-year veteran police officer and former Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president. And speaking of veteran – he served four years in the National Guard. He serves as Oklahoma’s FOP trustee, representing some 6,000 officers in all.
 
John’s wife, Audrea, is also a police officer. They have two young adult daughters.
 
The second-longest serving FOP president in history, he is a multi-issue conservative, he is pro-school choice, an advocate of law relief for all – including seniors and disabled veterans.
 
George and businesswoman Anita Raglin ran first and second, respectively, in the June 28 primary. He had nearly 41 percent backing, while she gained one-third of the votes cast. The pair far-outdistanced the other candidates.
 
No Democrat filed for this seat, so the runoff election decides the new legislator for what is essentially a brand-new seat along the east side of the capital city's metro area.
 
The two candidates for the GOP nod in this district bring similar conservative beliefs, but differing life experiences and emphases, to the runoff. Governor Kevin Stitt endorsed George.
This newspaper’s owners and editor agree with that decision.
 
 
With sincere respect for Raglin’s willingness to compete, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses John George in the District 36 Republican runoff on August 23. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

