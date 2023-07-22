Oklahoma City – State Representative Rick West, R-Heavener, welcomed constituents from his House district to the Capitol this week to witness as the governor ceremonially signed several pieces of legislation.
House Bill 2686, the Hannah McKenzie Act, requires opioid substitution treatment programs operating in Oklahoma to comply with all federal regulations, including observed drug testing services.
The bill was named for a young woman in Rep. West's House district who died after being illegally administered Methadone by someone who received a take-home supply.
In studying the issue, West said he found local treatment centers largely unregulated. He worked with Hannah's parents, Mark and Shana McKenzie from Pocola, as well as many others to draft the legislation.
"This has been hard fight, but I'm glad to see this finally become law as I believe it will help save lives," he said.
West said he only files legislation that comes from constituent requests that he believes will help not only people from his House district but those across the state.
Also ceremonially signed by the governor this week was House Bill 1005, which will allow nurse practitioners and physicians assistants to sign affidavits for those who are unable for health reasons to sit on a jury.
West said the request for the legislation came from the LeFlore County court clerk and a county judge.
"This will help those LeFlore County and other rural communities who live far from their doctors, and it will assist our courts by speeding this process," West said.
Both bills were officially signed into law several months ago, but each year the governor ceremonially signs bills at a legislator's request. This allows for constituents or others who have been involved in a bill's drafting to be a part of the ceremony.
H.B. 2686 took effect immediately upon the governor's signature in May.
H.B.1005 becomes law Nov. 1.
Note: Rick West serves District 3 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of LeFlore County.
