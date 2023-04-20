breaking
Governor Stitt, Congressman Brecheen and Senator Lankford raise up 'Oklahoma Standard' on Oklahoma City Bombing anniversary, in tribute to those lost and lives changed forever
Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel
Oklahoma’s chief executive, a new member of the U.S. House, and the state’s senior U.S. Senator yesterday praised the “Oklahoma Standard” -- and the people of the state -- for their resilience in the aftermath of the events of April 19, 1995.
Each of the men expressed compassion for the loved ones of the innocent persons killed in the A.P. Murrah Building Bombing, promising to keep the memory of that day alive in their time of public service and beyond.
In comments at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum commemoration Wednesday morning, Governor Kevin Stitt said:
"We remember the 168 individuals who lost their lives, including 19 children, and the more than 850 others who were injured that Wednesday morning, as well as the hundreds of first responders who risked their lives to rescue, treat, and serve the survivors.
"As the world watched, Oklahomans banded together in a community-wide display of noble humanity, known as The Oklahoma Standard. Today, Oklahomans remember anew the compassion of those from around the world who were involved in the rescue and recovery, and the tremendous outpouring of goodwill by countless others."
From his office in the nation's capital city, Congressman Josh Brecheen, in a statement sent to The City Sentinel, said, “Twenty-eight years later, Oklahomans and Americans across the country still will never forget the 168 innocent men and women who lost their lives in a heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.
“May we continue to honor the victims, their families they left behind, and the brave first responders who answered the call on this tragic day in our history.”
U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, released an advance a statement concerening the tragic bombing that claimed so many lives -- including those of19 children:
“Every year, Cindy and I join our state and nation in praying for the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and their families. Nothing can ever take the place of a family member who is no longer at the dinner table — which the chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum solemnly remind us.”
Lankford reflected, “As Oklahomans, we have not let this evil define us but continue to overcome evil with good. Out of the tragedy that claimed 168 lives, the Oklahoma Standard — always jumping in to give whatever help is needed — was born. And the Oklahoma Standard lives on. Let’s continue to honor the memory of those we lost and those whose lives were changed forever by continuing to do good for our families, communities, state, and nation.”
In his comments on the floor of the Senate, Lankford said, “Oklahomans who lost their lives that day simply woke up, went to work, dropped off their child at America’s Kids Daycare thinking they would all come home that night. There's a lot that we can learn from those events, but it reminds us that time with our family and loved ones is precious and should never be taken for granted.”
After several minutes of sharing his thoughts , he asked Senate colleagues and staff to join him in “168 seconds to remember the 168 victims that we lost that day.”
Senator Lankford concluded the remarks to colleagues, saying, “we honor those who were killed, those who survived, and those who were changed forever.”
