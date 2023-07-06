Saying "A child is a gift from God," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt affirmed on Thursday (July 6) that "a pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support." According to a press release from Stitt's office, he and "the Oklahoma State Department of Health are celebrating the launch of the state's new comprehensive pregnancy resources website, designed to provide essential support and information to expecting mothers, parents, and families."
Stitt said this week, "The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma.
"By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we're hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves."
Keith Reed, state Commissioner of Health, commented: "Our vision is to lead Oklahoma to prosperity through health. That starts at the beginning of life. We want to and need to be a resource for pregnant women in our communities as they navigate bringing a newborn baby into the world."
Reed continued, "The collaboration between state agencies and community partners on centralizing support information for Oklahoma families is critical to helping meet their needs before, during and after birth."
Juli Merciez, Chair of the HELP Task Force, said "Providing a central access point to crucial resources upholds the commitment made to Oklahoma mothers. Acknowledging the needs of moms and families and making resources easily accessible across our great state reiterates the unified approach to this commitment," said
Stitt last year appointed a "blue-ribbon" panel of pro-life and pro-woman advocates to the Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P.) Task Force.
Task Force members included Reed, Merciez, Secretary Kevin Corbett from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and Jackie Shawnee, a task force member from the Oklahoma Department of Health, and interim Director at the Department of Human Services. Samantha Galloway also served on the task force.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/governor-kevin-stitt-receives-final-recommendations-from-h-e-l-p-task-force/article_4f473d04-5af7-11ed-9ddd-93c4bd5028e3.html )
Merciez said, in the Thursday press release, "Our recommendation and expectation from the HELP Task Force is to get these resources to those who need it from one platform that's easiest to access begins here."
In April, in the ramp-up for the state process, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CVS) approved amendments to Oklahoma's SoonerCare coverage.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-praised-expanded-coverage-for-new-mothers-in-recent-comments/article_7f263e98-dae1-11ed-ac14-ef662ed6579c.html )
The state's new website conveniently gathers resources for expectant parents. It offers a wide range of resources on pregnancy, parenting, adoption, and financial assistance, ensuring individuals can easily access the support they need during a transformative time in life. The website aims to empower expectant mothers and their families by equipping them with resources ranging from prenatal care to postpartum support.
These resources can be found at www.oklahoma.gov/life.
Oklahoma’s income threshold for full-scope pregnancy-related benefits has been projected to increase from 138% to 205% of the federal poverty level (FPL) and will provide new mothers with 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage instead of the previous 60 days of coverage.
Stitt said last winter, "As governor, my vision is to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state in everything we do, including health care outcomes, so ensuring more women have access to better, longer care is a positive step in the right direction for our state," said Governor Kevin Stitt in a late March press release.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/health/governor-kevin-stitt-receives-final-recommendations-from-h-e-l-p-task-force/article_4f473d04-5af7-11ed-9ddd-93c4bd5028e3.html )
