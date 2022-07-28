Oklahoma City, July 28 -- Governor Kevin Stitt and Mark Gower, director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) issues states as wildfires burned across western Oklahoma on Thursday. July 28.
In a statement from the chief executive's communications office, Stitt said:
“My prayers go out to the Oklahomans currently battling the devastating fires across parts of our state. Please know, the state is doing everything in its power to support the emergency; including calling the Oklahoma National Guard and working with Congressman Frank Lucas’ office to get out of state resources from the U.S. Forestry Service.
"While the destruction to the impacted communities is devastating, I am proud to see that the Oklahoma Standard is alive and well through the local support including rural fire departments, and the efforts led by Secretary Blayne Arthur, ODEMHS Director Mark Gower, local legislators, who have provided leadership and assisted in acquiring resources to support those battling the fires.
"We will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses and take appropriate action as needed.”
Director Mark Gower said: “This week’s fast-moving wildfire in Woodward County paired with dangerous high temperatures have been difficult for responders, but dozens of fire departments and wildland task forces have answered the call to step in and help and couldn’t be more grateful for their service.
"This state is also fortunate to have an experienced network of personnel with Oklahoma Forestry Services, Oklahoma National Guard members, local emergency managers, and voluntary agencies.
"We are thankful to Governor Stitt for his quick approval of National Guard air support and for his office’s aid in bringing in the U.S. Forestry Tankers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.