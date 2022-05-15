Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill last week that would localize the promulgation of poultry feeding rules through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry (ODAFF).
House Bill 2983, authored by Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, puts rulemaking power into the hands of ODAFF rather than the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS), a federal agency.
"We need Oklahoma solutions for Oklahoma issues, plain and simple," Hardin said.
"This bill allows ODAFF to create and apply the rules that poultry farmers must follow, and will bring the cost of nutrient management plans back to a reasonable rate for Oklahoma farmers."
Specifically, H.B. 2983 modifies the best management practices for poultry feeding operations by requiring poultry waste applicators to meet standards set by administrative rules, rather than standards set by the USDA NRCS, and directs the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry to promulgate the emergency rules.
"I would like to thank ODAFF, the Poultry Federation, Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the Grand River Dam Authority, Conservation Districts and others for coming together to support this legislation," Rep. Hardin said.
"This was truly a collaborative effort to address the needs of Oklahoma poultry farmers and H.B. 2983 helps provide stability and relief for them."
Smooth Sailing in the Senate -- Choppy Waters in the House
On the way to legislative approval, the measure had smooth sailing in the state Senate, gaining 43-1 backing with only four members excused from the final vote in late April. Senator Casey Murdock, a Republican from Felt, was lead sponsor for the measure in the upper chamber.
In the state House, where the bill originated, the path to approval was rocky. In early may, the measure has strong support, but opposition to attachment of an emergency clause (to put the law into immediate effect after the chief executive's signature) was initially strong.
Ultimately, the lower chamber gave strong approval to H.B. 2983 -- passing it easily in a 71-12 vote.
The emergency provision was affixed after a 75-10 vote. However, as many as 17 members missed one vote or another on the bill or the emergency.
As detailed, H.B. 2983 in the end had an emergency clause attached. Therefore, the measure went into effect immediately when Governor Stitt's signature was affixed on May 11.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.