Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt is sending Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by Oklahoma beef producers from across the state, to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in recognition of the University of Texas’ recent victory at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month.
“Our Sooners will get the Longhorns next year, but in the meantime I hope my friend Greg Abbott enjoys these Oklahoma certified steaks, the best steaks in the world!” said Governor Stitt.
“I’d like to thank the Oklahoma beef producers for donating the steaks, and to all of our hardworking farmers and ranchers across the state who have been navigating unprecedented challenges due to the extreme drought conditions and record high inflation. I will always do everything I can to help support and promote Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers.”
“I thank my friend Kevin Stitt for recognizing Texas’ victory at the Red River Rivalry, as well as the hardworking farmers and ranchers who made this donation possible,” said Governor Abbott.
“Texans know full well the dedication and grit it takes to be farmers and ranchers providing healthy food for their fellow Americans, and we are grateful to receive these Oklahoma certified steaks sent to us through Oklahoma beef producers. The Longhorns made Texas proud this year, and we look forward to taking on the Sooners and winning again next year.”
Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur added: “Oklahoma farmers and ranchers have faced unprecedented drought this year and have still found a way to continue providing food and fiber to the world. The resources provided by the governor and legislature will help address current challenges and provide long term solutions to navigating drought in Oklahoma.”
Governor Stitt has championed drought relief efforts over the last several weeks.
On September 12, 2022, Governor Stitt issued an executive order to form an Emergency Drought Commission which unlocked approximately $3 million of emergency funding to provide drought relief.
https://oklahoma.gov/governor/newsroom/newsroom/2022/september2022/governor-stitt-delivers-drought-relief-to-farmers.html
On October 4, 2022, the Governor signed into law House Bill 1006 which appropriated $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund.
https://oklahoma.gov/governor/newsroom/newsroom/2022/october2022/governor-stitt-delivers--20-million-to-farmers-for-emergency-dro.html
On October 11, 2022, Stitt issued an executive order temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state, which will allow for more commercial hay loads to come into the state to meet the demand of Oklahoma producers.
https://oklahoma.gov/governor/newsroom/newsroom/2022/october2022/governor-stitt-continues-drought-relief-efforts-for-farmers--eas.html
According to a press release from Governor’s Stitt’s office, transmitted to The Oklahoma City Sentinel on Friday (October 28), “The Oklahoma Certified Beef donation was proudly contributed by: 4T Ranch Beef, Agra, OK, Beach House Meats, Bristow, OK, Bull Creek Cattle Co., Mooreland, OK, D Bar Beef & Dorsey Processing, Pryor, OK, Diamond 4 Cattle Co. & Mayes County Processing, Pryor, OK, and Piguet’s Prime Time, Vinita, OK.”
