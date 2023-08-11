Oklahoma City -- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has communicated to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin of the Cherokee Nation suggested amendments to the compact covering motor vehicle licensing and registration.
In a letter and attached "amendatory language," Stitt -- acting as chief executive officer for Oklahoma -- Stitt asked for agreement to the changes.
Stitt's communication was made in early August. The matter takes on additional significance in wake of news coverage documenting "toll avoidance" by members of multiple tribal nations based in the state.
According to a press release from Stitt's office, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Stitt affirmed his desire to reach "a one-year extension on … current car tag compact set to expire on August 16, 2023. The offer contains the same material terms provided in the existing compact."
Stitt said in his statement
“With the existing compact about to reach the end of its term, I reached out to Principal Chief Hoskin to extend the existing terms for one year to allow ample time to negotiate another long-term compact.
“Public safety is one of my highest priorities and ensuring compact compliance so that we know who is driving on our roads is an essential piece of that. As always, my door is open, and I look forward to getting this extension in place very soon.”
According to the governor's staff, "The proposed contract extension was sent to Principal Chief Hoskin on August 4, 2023, and includes identical material terms to the compact that has been in place for the past ten years. The compact extension includes a clause updating language for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and PlatePay to ensure all drivers on toll roads are paying their fair share."
In his letter to Principal Chief Hoskin, the chief executive officer for the state of Oklahoma wrote:
"We look forward to getting this extension in place very soon, given upcoming deadlines contained in the current compact. If you find it satisfactory, please sign and return an executed copy to my Office. As always, please do not hesitate to contact me directly with any questions or to further discuss."
For read the governor's letter to the principal chief, go here:
https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/MV%20Compact%20.pdf
The governor's communications to the Cherokee Nation include explicit reference to his suggested revision to the car tag compact, to address toll avoidance. He wrote:
"Upon request by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (“OTA”), the Nation shall transmit current motor vehicle ownership and registration information, inclusive of owner name and address, associated with all Tribal Motor Vehicle Licenses identified by the OTA through its video toll collection system used to charge and collect tolls from owners of vehicles imaged using the State’s turnpike system. The Nation shall transmit the motor vehicle ownership information and registration information to the OTA no later than 5 days after a request so that the OTA can carry out its essential governmental function of the State to operate turnpike projects, including the collection of tolls for the use of turnpike projects. Unless otherwise expressly agreed in writing by the Nation and OTA, the Nation shall bear any costs in implementing this subsection for the provision of information to the OTA, including the establishment of a system for the electronic exchange of information."
For the full text of the compact amendment, go here:
https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/Amendment%20to%20Motor%20Vehicle.pdf .
In late July, reporter Ray Carter of the Center for Independent Journalism, reported that elements of organized crime were exploiting gaps in licensing and registration compacts to engage in illegal activity.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/tribal/organized-crime-exploiting-tribal-car-tag-loopholes/article_30e15642-2e14-11ee-a343-cf0903e83e32.html )
Tim Tipton, commissioner at the state Department of Public Safety, has said: “Medical marijuana has turned our state into 100-percent the place that transnational organized crime — mainly drug dealers and human traffickers — operate in our state. And now the problem is they’re not dumb. They know, and I’m not going to get into active cases, but we know we have what I call transnational organized criminals utilizing unregistered tribal plates to move people and product around the country. Not just in Oklahoma, but even in other areas of the country.”
Tipton told lawmakers (quoting Carter's summary), "it means that police who stop a vehicle for a speeding infraction have no way of knowing if the driver is in a stolen car or has outstanding criminal warrants or if the vehicle has been linked to other criminal activity, and said that puts officers in increased danger."
