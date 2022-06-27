Oklahoma City — Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his endorsement of State State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, CPA, for re-election.
“Cindy Byrd is a conservative leader with steadfast principles to protect the taxpayer,” Governor Stitt said.
The chief executive said Auditor Byrd “is doing her job in delivering an efficient, small government for Oklahomans. Join me in voting for Cindy on June 28.”
“I thank Governor Stitt for his endorsement and for recognizing my commitment to the taxpayers, which are my only special interest,” said Auditor Byrd.
“My opponent is the special interests’ candidate, and dark-money political action committees are spending a million dollars on his behalf. The last person that Oklahomans need as their government watchdog is someone who got the position because special-interest money bought it for him.”
Byrd currently serves as Oklahoma’s 13th state auditor and inspector. She is the first woman to serve as the "taxpayers’ watchdog."
Byrd's audits have identified millions of dollars in misappropriated tax dollars at every level of government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.