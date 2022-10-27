The NFIB (National Federation Independent Business) Oklahoma PAC announced on Thursday (October 27) it has endorsed Governor Kevin Stitt for a second term. The political action committee is comprised of NFIB small business members from throughout Oklahoma.
“Governor Stitt is the clear choice for Oklahoma’s small businesses,” NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse said.
“He understands the issues facing Oklahoma’s job creators and has been a dependable advocate of small businesses.
“Governor Stitt threaded the needle on keeping Oklahomans safe during the pandemic while allowing businesses to remain open and allow people to keep working,” Shouse continued.
“He also worked with the legislature to reduce the individual income tax rate from 5% to 4.75% and lower the corporate tax rate from 6% to 4%.” Most small businesses in the state are organized as pass-through entities, meaning owners pay taxes at the individual rather than the corporate tax rate," Shouse continued.
“Our members are grateful to Governor Stitt for everything he’s done for Main Street businesses, which is why I’m proud to announce the NFIB Oklahoma PAC’s endorsement," he concluded.
The endorsement is significant in an important election year. Small business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to vote. The PAC's support is based on candidates’ positions and records on small-business issues.
About NFIB: For almost 80 years, the National Federation of Independent Business has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses, and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.
