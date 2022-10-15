Oklahoma City -– Governor Kevin Stitt announced this week the appointment of John Laws to serve as the Secretary of Budget and as Oklahoma's chief financial officer. The Secretary of Budget cabinet position has been created through executive order.
“John is a well-versed and experienced businessman who will uphold and maintain Oklahoma’s fiscal conservative policies,” said Governor Stitt. “I look forward to working with John to hold government budgets flat and protect the taxpayer.”
“I am thrilled to be appointed by the governor to serve Oklahomans as the secretary of budget,” said Laws.
“I look forward working with the governor and the rest of the cabinet to help advance the efforts to make Oklahoma a top ten state.”
Laws has over 20 years of executive experience in the leadership and management of corporate finance, business development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning activities.
Most recently, Laws served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Enable Midstream, LP. In this role, Laws served as a member of Enable Midstream’s executive leadership team and provided leadership to the areas of corporate finance, corporate risk, treasury, accounting and tax and investor relations.
Laws held other leadership positions at Enable Midstream and its predecessor entities where he led the teams focused on capital markets, economic evaluation of new projects, system optimization, capacity planning and commodity management. Laws was employed with OGE Energy Corporation where he served as Director, Corporate Development.
Laws earned a BBA in Finance from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.
The governor’s appointment order of Laws can be found here:
John enjoys supporting the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Sooners and spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.