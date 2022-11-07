State Elective Offices
Governor – Kevin Stitt
Lieutenant Governor – Chris Powell
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters
Attorney General – Gentner Drummond
State Treasurer – Charles De Coune
Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn
Corporation Commissioner – Kim David
Oklahoma County Elective Offices
District Attorney – Kevin Calvey
District 1 Commissioner – Willard Linzy
District 3 Commissioner – Myles Davidson
Assessor – Larry Stein
Treasurer – Butch Freeman
State Legislative Offices
State Senate
Senate District 22 – Kristen Thompson
Senate District 30 – Lori Callihan
Senate District 40 – Mariam Daly
House Of Representatives
House District 12 – Kevin McDugle
House District 41 – Denise Crosswhite Hader
House District 83 – Eric Roberts
House District 87 – Ellyn Hefner
House District 90 – Jon Echols
Oklahoma County Judicial Election
Associate District Judge – Richard Kirby
Federal Elective Offices
U.S. Senate Six-Year Term: James Lankford
U.S. Senate Four-Year Term: MarkWayne Mullin
First Congressional District: Kevin Hern
Second Congressional District: Josh Brecheen
Fifth Congressional District: Stephanie Bice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.