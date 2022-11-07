State Elective Offices
 
Governor – Kevin Stitt
 
Lieutenant Governor – Chris Powell
 
Superintendent of Public Instruction – Ryan Walters
 
Attorney General – Gentner Drummond
 
State Treasurer – Charles De Coune
 
Commissioner of Labor – Leslie Kathryn Osborn
 
Corporation Commissioner – Kim David
 
 
 
Oklahoma County Elective Offices
 
District Attorney – Kevin Calvey
 
District 1 Commissioner – Willard Linzy
 
District 3 Commissioner – Myles Davidson
 
Assessor – Larry Stein
 
Treasurer – Butch Freeman
 
 
State Legislative Offices
 
State Senate
 
Senate District 22 – Kristen Thompson
 
Senate District 30 – Lori Callihan
 
Senate District 40 – Mariam Daly
 
House Of Representatives
 
House District 12 – Kevin McDugle
 
House District 41 – Denise Crosswhite Hader
 
House District 83 – Eric Roberts
 
House District 87 – Ellyn Hefner
 
House District 90 – Jon Echols
 
Oklahoma County Judicial Election
 
Associate District Judge – Richard Kirby
 
 
Federal Elective Offices
 
U.S. Senate Six-Year Term: James Lankford
 
U.S. Senate Four-Year Term: MarkWayne Mullin
 
First Congressional District: Kevin Hern
 
Second Congressional District: Josh Brecheen
 
Fifth Congressional District: Stephanie Bice 
 
 

 

 
 
 

