Kevin Calvey and fam
With their seven children, pictured here are Toni Calvey (at the left side of the picture) and her husband Kevin, who is running for District Attorney of Oklahoma County. 
 Photograph by Patrick B. McGuigan, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 
NOTE: I will adapt this and get it to Lee, as well. Nice and short!
 
Government
Breaking -- put it up top, please
 
cutline:
With their seven children, pictured here are Toni Calvey (at the left side of the picture) and her husband Kevin, who is running for District Attorney of Oklahoma County. Photograph by Patrick B. McGuigan, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 
Kevin Calvey, former U.S. Army prosecutor and conservative Republican candidate for Oklahoma County District Attorney, has filed for a recount of the GOP Primary election votes.
 
On Tuesday, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97%) while Gayland Gieger garnered 12,548 votes (23.25%).
 
In precise numbers, Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff election.
 
“As we know all too well, our election process is not above the occasional mistake -- especially machine-counting mistakes,” Kevin Calvey said.
“Our campaign is just doing its due diligence to ensure all valid votes were included and counted correctly. We will work with the County Election Board so voters can rest assured this election will be reviewed for 100% accuracy.”
 
The U.S. Army awarded Calvey the Bronze Star Medal for his mission prosecuting terrorists in Iraq. Calvey is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and has been a practicing attorney in Oklahoma since 1994.
 
Calvey currently serves as an Oklahoma County Commissioner. Calvey and his wife, Toni, live in Oklahoma City with their 7 children.    
 
 
 
 
Attachments area
 
 
 
 
ReplyReply allForward
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.