A veteran of the U.S. Army and the Oklahoma Legislature, County Commissioner Kevin Calvey has a long record of public service. He is known for his bluntness -- including in discussions of the terrorists he prosecuted during military service.
While touted for ardent conservatism in the state Legislature and verbal jousts with a range of left-of-center activists, Calvey has garnered the trust of some moderate or liberal community leaders.
One is Sue Ann Arnall, a prominent philanthropist known for her advocacy of jail reform, sentencing reform and alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offenders.
When he entered the D.A. race last winter, Calvey soon garnered the support of one of the county's most popular public officials, Sheriff Tommie Johnson. In a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, he said, “I have worked with Kevin, and I know him to be a man of diligence, integrity, and courage. Oklahoma County deserves a battle-tested conservative who will prioritize public safety and will work as a true partner with law enforcement.”
Calvey has raced to a significant fundraising advantage over his three Republican primary opponents.
He made an efficient early television advertising purchase on the local affiliates of Fox News Channel and the major networks. His ads began on May 16 and are running through primary election day, June 28, 2022.
The oldest of his seven children, daughter Anastasia, was the “star” of early advertisements, saying:
“We need someone who will put away the bad guys, the drug dealers, child predators, and murderers,” the 13-year-old said in the ad. “Kevin Calvey prosecuted terrorists in a combat zone and earned a Bronze Star. He’ll take that same fight to cleaning up Oklahoma County. Our future is on the line.”
A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Calvey has practiced law since 1994. He signed up for the Army at the age of 37, receiving the Bronze Star Medla for his service in Iraq.
Gayland Gieger, presently Assistant D.A,, is the best-known of Calvey’s opponents, and the chosen successor of incumbent District Attorney David Prater.
He has the support some Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodges. In one community forum he jabbed at Calvey, saying "the district attorney's office is not a place for a career politician."
In a second joust, hosted at the University of Central Oklahoma by News9 and NonDoc.com (an online news service) Gieger was dimissive of Calvey’s legislative experience and most everything else about the front-runner.
Calvey and Gieger particularly clashed over prosecutorial decisions in the current administration.
Calvey has denounced the assistant D.A.’s prosecution of five police officers over a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Stavian Rodriguez – and the D.A.’s murder charges against an eastern Oklahoma County military veteran who is African-Amrican.
Gieger jabbed at Calvey over the latter’s criticisms of some past administrative practices during the tenure of Sheriff P.D. Taylor. Calvey replied that even though abusive treatment of prisoners came from a decided minority of officers at the jail, it had been a problem, and that a lack of transparency was customary.
Gieger also jabbed at Calvey for the former legislator’s widely-touted support from Sheriff Tommie Johnson, saying that was a result of the contributions Calvey and his wife gave to Johnson.
Concerning the changes against the military veteran (LaRue Bratcher), Gieger asserted he was not under imminent threat or danger when he shot an intruder at his home.
Calvey characterized that statement as a lie, and said, “Just like with the prosecutors of those fine officers, Gayland Gieger is responsible for upping that to first-degree murder. That’s gun control. That’s against the rights of self-defense, and we need to stand up for the right of self-defense. Black. White. No matter what your religion is. This young man is not a threat to anybody!”
Both Gieger and Calvey support the proposed “Fix the Jail” referendum, as do the other two candidates for the GOP nomination.
Jacqui Ford, a defense attorney, has echoed some of Calvey's criticisms of Prater over the D.A.’s charges against five police officers.
In an early forum, she said prosecutors should bring never charges for the wrong reasons.
Robert Gray, an Edmond lawyer, has been on both sides of the justice equation, as an assistant D.C. and a defense attorney.
Two Democrats are contending for their nomination – Mark Myles and Vicki Behenna.
Both are experienced attorneys.
The primary election is June 28.
If no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, a runoff is set for August 23.
The general election will be held November 8.
