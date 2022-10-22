Former President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent U.S. Senator James Lankford for re-election late last month. The endorsement has helped Lankford build on a strong lead in the race against his Democratic opponent, a newcomer to electoral politics.
In his formal endorsement, Trump said:
"Senator James Lankford ran a strong Campaign against highly credible opponents who fought hard but, ultimately, were unsuccessful. James was strongly committed to America First, and everything it stood for, and likewise strongly committed to me, as president. Sometimes we didn't exactly agree on everything, but we do now.
"James Lankford is Strong on the Border, Tough on Crime, and Very Smart on the Economy. He is fighting to Stop Inflation, Defend our under siege Second Amendment, and Restore American Energy Independence, just as we had it during the Trump Administration where we would soon be, in fact, Energy Dominant.
"Sadly, that went up in dust with the Biden Administration — but James will help us get it back. It is my great honor to give James Lankford my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Lankford drew some Republican criticism in Oklahoma for voting to certify the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election. But he garnered a 41 percent victory over his GOP primary opponent. Intra-Republican Party efforts to censure him were unsuccessful.
Reviewing Lankford’s statements on the 2020 Election Certification, and subsequent events
Lankford and his colleague Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, issued a joint statement at the height of the tumultuous events of January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
They lamented the “destruction and violence” at the Capitol, and thanked “the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police for working to restore peace.” The pair announced they would vote for “a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” adding they would “continue our calls to examine election integrity through all legal and peaceful means.”
Their statement concluded, “We must stand together as Americans. We must defend our Constitution and the rule of law.”
(https://www.lankford.senate.gov/news/press-releases/lankford-and-daines-statement-on-electoral-vote-certification )
Lankford voted on February 21, 2021 against impeaching the 45th U.S. president several weeks after his term in office had ended.
Lankford said, “An impeachment trial after someone has left office is unconstitutional.”
A statement from his office at that time pointed out, “The US Constitution outlines the basic process for impeachment and trial of the president, but it says nothing about trying a former president: ‘The president…shall be removed from office on impeachment…’ (Article II, Section 4) and ‘when the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside.’ (Article I, Section 3, Clause 6) Additionally, ‘judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office.’ (Article I, Section 3, Clause 7)”
The statement from Lankford’s office noted, “Four of the states in 1787 had impeachment clauses in their state constitution that specifically allowed impeaching a former official, but when they wrote the United States Constitution they only allowed current officials.”
In a recent Tulsa appearance, Lankford criticized the controversial FBI “Raid” on Trump’s Florida home. He has supported Republican calls to investigate the raid.
(https://tulsaworld.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/trump-treated-unfairly-lankford-tells-local-republican-group/article_8a5cec9a-18bc-11ed-86d9-bbb685479f50.html )
Democratic opponent Madison Horn denounces both Trump and Lankford
Lankford’s opponent Madison Horn, the Democratic nominee for the six-year Senate term, assailed both Lankford and Trump in a statement issued soon after Trump announced his support in late September.
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel via Newswire.com, Horn said, "We need elected officials who can rise above the current state of politics and restore civility and logic back into politics."
In her statement, in which Horn attacked both the former president and Sen. Lankford, Horn promised, "I will work to unify and apply logical solutions to the problems we face. I won't bend or break to partisan rhetoric or divisive movements."
(https://www.newswire.com/news/madison-horn-responds-to-the-endorsement-given-by-former-president-21835479 )
Horn has notable support in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the state’s largest muncipalities, but the most recent Amber Integrated poll gave the incumbent a 16 percent advantage, with a majority of likely voters saying they would support the Republican’s re-election.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/amber-integrated-poll-ryan-walters-surges-to-lead-in-superintendent-s-race-governors-race-is/article_224b9904-5024-11ed-a8a8-bb34077cedcc.html )
National polls are trending toward Republicans
Nationally, a Republican trend has emerged in races for both the U.S. House and Senate. The New York Times and other “mainstream” news organizations have reported in depth on the trend.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is enthusiastic about the GOP’s chances to take the House with a strong majority on November 8, and has said Republicans will gain an edge of three or more in the upper chamber.
Many analysts who reported a surge toward Democrats in late September and early October, now project Republican victories.
Through late yesterday, the website “538.com” handicapped Republicans as likely to gain control of the U.S. House (an ‘81 in 100’ chance), while giving Democrats a slight advantage (a ‘56 in 100’ chance) in the Senate.
