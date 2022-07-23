TW Shannon or Markwayne Mullin? – The Special Election to replace Senator Jim Inhofe, US Senate. Not a difficult answer: My preference is an Oklahoma US Senator – Not a Chickasaw Nation Senator; While as a noted member, my Republican Party, my preference is for Republicans who are not endorsed by noted Oklahoma Democrats, who employ them in the private sector, on some kind of communal impulse, with legislative interest before the US Senate such as questions suggested by the recent decision by the US Supreme Court in McGirt vs Oklahoma.
Mr. Cory G Charlston has bankers; He does not need another one: Vote Markwayne Mullin, US Senate, 2022 – Oklahoma first; Oklahoma always.
A personal endorsement of Markwayne Mullin, US Senate, 2022
