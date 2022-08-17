Kim David
 
DoState Senator Kim David, R-Porter, has the support of The Oklahoma City Sentinel as she seeks the Republican nomination for State Corporation Commissioner
 Provided Photo
 
A strong conservative who has the support of Governor Kevin Stitt.
 
The first woman in state history to be Senate Majority Leader, and majority whip, and Appropriations Committee chair.
Kim David is exactly what her campaign literature proclaims: “A Battle-tested Patriot, and strong conservative leader.
 
Kim David is: A business woman. A military mom. Consistent. Conservative. Experienced.
 
Our choice for Corporation Commissioner in the Aug. 23 runoff: Kim David.   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
