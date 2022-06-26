My wife Rachelle and I have finished our last "official" campaign event for United States Congress, Oklahoma, District 3.
For the last five months (Feb-June, 2022), she and I have traveled to all 33 counties in our District, as many cities and towns as possible, put over 20,000 miles on our vehicles (totaled one car hitting a deer on Highway 412), made hundreds of speeches, answered questions, and met thousands of exceptional people.
We've enjoyed these past five months immensely.
This is my first political race, so I'm not a professional politician. I thought those of you who are conscientious voters might like an overview of what it's been like from my perspective.
1. Many Oklahomans don't know the District number of boundaries of the five Oklahoma Congressional Districts
There is no fault in this, it is just a fact. Some don't know the difference between a Representative (U.S. House) and a Senator (U.S. Senate). We have five U.S. Representatives in Oklahoma and two Senators. Everybody votes for the Senators, but only those who live in a specific District can vote for that District's U.S. Representative. District 3 (my district) covers over half the state.
Each Congressman represents 792,000 people, and you have to travel a long way to get to that many people in western Oklahoma.
Interestingly, District 3 now covers parts of west Tulsa and west and south Oklahoma City. That change just occurred, so I've been meeting people in two of our largest cities.
The map at this link will help you learn more about Oklahoma's Congressional Districts:
2. Incumbents are favored to win.
Incumbents have name recognition, and money, and can pay people to work for them. The establishment gives them the money. That's why it's hard to "vote out" an incumbent.
Typically, in federal races (U.S. Congress), incumbents must resign, retire, or die in office. Unless a voter takes time to research the issues, name recognition leads people to vote for the name they know.
Those who have name recognition win, those who don't, won't. That's why incumbents won't debate. That's why incumbents don't show up at events.
That's why incumbents let others campaign for them. They have the money to pay people for hire, they have the name recognition and they don't want to give credence to newcomers by appearing with them, and they have 'nothing to gain' at a debate -- especially if the newcomer happens to be an informed and articulate person with a firm grasp on the issues.
The incumbent does better by doing nothing and hope people simply remember his name in the voting booth.
3. Motivated volunteers make the difference
There is no way a new person beats an incumbent unless there are a host of volunteers who work behind the scenes to get the job done. Our volunteers have been amazing in numbers, devotion, and excellence of service. From answering calls and making calls, organizing events and setting them up, to keeping a calendar and making FEC (Federal Election Commissions) Reports which are voluminous, to sign-waving, door-knocking, and simply talking to others, volunteers are the difference between winning and losing.
By the way, Burleson for Congress has them -- the best of any campaign in the state.
4. A knowledge of the issues and a fierce work ethic can beat an incumbent's campaign that is funded by professional money
If you don't have name recognition, then you better know your facts and be prepared to communicate them. That's been fun for me. I've been gifted with good recall and read professional journals for leisure. I love taking complex subjects and convincing people I will fight for what is right (the Constitution) and support farmers and ranchers in the name of national security while driving out the leftist agenda in the Farm Bill and the communists from taking over our farmland (do some reading on this subject because it's important). Of course, there are other issues, but support for small farmers and ranchers, cattlemen, oil and gas producers, and maintaining cultural conservativism is the heartbeat of District 3.
5. Somebody is going to be surprised on June 28, Election Day
I will not be surprised no matter what happens. I don't know what I don't know, but I know the One who does know. He called me to run, and His will shall be done.
I am not running for Congress because I need the power or the money, or for people to like me. No.
I'm running for Congress because I will fight for you, your kids, and your grandkids, as well as my family, so that our future generations might grow up in a Land of Liberty and not a territory of tyranny.
I am running to keep the federal government out of your business, your bank account, your backyard, and your body.
If the LORD chooses that I win this remarkable election, turn on the popcorn machine. It's going to be a show in Washington D.C.
Note: The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted this reflection from a June 25 Facebook post by Wade Burleson, Republican candidate in Oklahoma's Third Congressional District, as he seeks to wrest the GOP nomination from incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.