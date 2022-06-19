When six states stopped counting at 10 p.m. on election night November 2020, everyone knew that wasn’t normal.
The recent documentary “2000 Mules” highlighted the great lengths that some people went through to make sure that Donald J. Trump was not re-elected. Election systems should be scrutinized to assure that every eligible voter is able to vote and that no one’s vote is stolen or diluted.
The good news is that Oklahoma is one of the five states that fall on a scatter graph as “one of the best” but there is room for improvement.
The first thing we need to do is get rid of over-inflated voter rolls. Oklahoma County Election Board mailed new voter ID cards to every active voter in mid-May because the County added 34 new precincts following the 2020 Census.
A local news report revealed that 65,000 voter ID cards were undeliverable and returned to the County Election Board. Those returned cards represent 17% of our “active” voters and they should be purged from our voter rolls.
Oklahoma Election Law, Title 26, gives the State Election Board Secretary authority to remove dead people, determine who has moved out of state, process new felons, and to validate identity and citizenship.
That seems to be the primary purpose of the State Election Board and yet the legislature approved in 2021 legislation that, if funded, will turn over our voter data along with other personal data gathered by the DMV (Division of Motor Vehicles) and other agencies involved in elections, to a non-governmental agency (NGO) that has a poor accountability record.
States that already have contracts with the named entity, ERIC, have discovered that their voter rolls have actually gotten worse, and many have cancelled their contracts. Zero taxpayer dollars should be spent on ERIC.
Federal Law dictates that the method by which you vote shall be recorded, which helps confirm that your cast vote was recorded accurately. Unfortunately, our legislature was convinced in 2021 to hide the cast vote method for local races, which is why your voter portal shows ***** for local races. We have had reports from some who voted in person in 2020 but it is recorded as a mail-in vote, causing them to wonder if someone canceled-out their actual vote. Voters need to be able to confirm their voting method in local elections as well.
Other troubling legislation from 2021 is the deployment of electronic polls books which, if funded, have proven highly hackable in other States with ongoing election investigations. I have been told that these devices would never be connected to the internet — and neither is my car key fob and it is fully hackable.
You know what’s not hackable?
Paper. It’s fully auditable by most of the general population, too.
Oklahoma has a decent election system in place. Don’t screw it up by farming out our voter rolls to an unaccountable NGO while making it more hackable by bad actors.
Oklahoma statutes should assure voters that our elections are safe from digital intrusion while assuring that every eligible citizen is able to vote and that their vote is not stolen or diluted with phantom voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.