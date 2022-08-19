With the August 23 runoff elections just days away, a surprsing number of Oklahomans still do not realize how convenient it is to exercise the franchise, early (but not often).
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, early voting began yesterday (Thursday) at county election boards (and in a handful of other spots).
It resumed this morning, and continues until 6 p.m. this evening. And there are limited hours tomorrow, as well.
"In-person absentee voting – more commonly referred to as 'early voting' in Oklahoma – is available to all voters. No excuse is needed," the State Election Board website explains.
"You can vote early in your county at your designated early voting location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Thursday and Friday preceding an election. You must vote in the county where you are registered.
"In addition to early voting the Thursday and Friday preceding an election, early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding a state or federal Primary Election, Runoff Primary Election, General Election or Presidential Preferential Primary Election."
To the voter: You can ‘early vote’ only in the county where you reside and are registered. Bring your voter registration card. A valid photo identification is helpful (but you won’t need that if you have your current voter registration card).
Here are few of the locations where this user-friendly system is in place this runoff election cycle:
At the Washington County Election Board, 401 S Johnstone Ave, Ste 4, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Today until 6 p.m. Tomorrow (Saturday, August 20) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Rogers County, at Central Baptist Church 9001 N. 145th Avenue, Owasso, OK , Today until 6 p.m. And tomorrow (Saturday), from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also at the Rogers County Election Board, 415 W 1st St., Claremore, OK 74017, Today until 6 p.m. And, tomorrow (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Pittsburg County, at the County Election Board, 109 E Carl Albert Pkwy, Rm 101, McAlester, OK 74501, Early voting continues TODAY until 6 p.m., and tomorrow (Saturday) until 2 p.m.
At the Bryan County Election Board, 402 W Evergreen St, Ste A2, Durant, OK 74701, the early voting opportunity continues until 6 p.m. today, and tomorrow (Saturday), from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Early voting is held also at the Comanche County Election Board, 315 SW 5th St, Rm 206 (that’s the County Courthouse), Lawton, OK 73501, you can vote until 6 p.m. Then, tomorrow (Saturday) it’s 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In the state’s second most populous county, early voting continues at the Tulsa County Election Board,
555 N Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103 – until 6 p.m. TODAY. It continues tomorrow (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the seat of state government, Oklahoma County, early voting continues at the Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, until 6 p.m. today; then again tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Texas County, at the Election Board, 301 N Main Street, Courthouse Annex, Guymon, OK 73942, the opportunity for early voting continues today until 6 p.m., then resumes tomorrow (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Did I mention that early voting continues until 6 p.m. today, resuming tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.?
To pin this down for the county where you reside, visit https://oklahoma.gov/elections.html
And here’s a hint of things to come: “Early voting is also available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Wednesday preceding the General Election.” This year’s general election is set for November 8.
You are encouraged to exercise the right possessed by qualified registered voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.