OKLAHOMA CITY - The U.S. Senate campaign of Dr. Randy Grellner is suing Griffin Communications LLC on multiple grounds over the decision of News9 and Newson6 to exclude his participation in a debate among some (but not all) of the candidates for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Jim Inhofe.
This reporter learned that Judge Anthony Bonner has scheduled a hearing in the matter for Monday, June 6 at the Oklahoma County Court House at 130 p.m.
In a press release, the campaign stated, "The injunction addresses several grievances the campaign has with company regarding the changing of selection criteria as well as refusal of ads for a variety of reasons even though ads were produced and placed with other stations without issues or revisions. In addition, the company’s Tulsa affiliate, KOTV Channel 6, has continually refused accepting payment to place the ads claiming banking issues, even though other stations accepted and placed without delay."
Dr. Grellner said in a statement:
“When we entered the campaign, we were noticeably the underdog since we were going up against several career politicians with a lot of name recognition. We also began raising money to fund the campaign and get our message to the voters Oklahoma.
“We entered the game, and this morning we came to an impasse with one of the news stations over several grievances and felt this injunction was the only alternative available to us and to Oklahoma voters being kept from hearing our message.”
The campaign press release stated:
"The criteria given for this debate, the only named major statewide debate for this race, was that the top six of the 13 candidates in the race would be selected in a poll conducted by the company. In the event of a tie, the number six candidate who has raised the most funds for the campaign would be the individual selected to participate. Grellner polled at number six, despite his lack of name recognition, late filing, and lack of political advertising running at the time. In addition, the campaign at that point had raised nearly $1.2 million for the race, far and above the other candidate coming in at number six."
Dr. Grellner made his case in a video distributed this afternoon by his campaign, lasting a bit more than four minutes:
Dr. Randy Grellner video link (a bit over four minutes).
NOTE: Dr. Randy Grellner, candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe, is the brother of Richard Grellner, a co-publisher of The Oklahoma City Sentinel. Patrick B. McGuigan prepared this story, and is responsible for its contents.
