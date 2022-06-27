Dark money in politics refers to advocacy spending by 501 (c) non-profit organizations. Dark money organizations can receive unlimited ‘tax deductible’ contributions from corporations, individuals and unions.
They set up an advocacy group, hire a political consultant and get involved in political races. Dark money groups are not required to disclose their donors.
Unlike the contributions made directly to a candidate, dark money donors have no maximum contribution amount. Dark money advocacy groups campaign either for a candidate or against, all without revealing to voters who is paying the bill.
More than $1 billion dollars in dark money was spent in the 2020 election cycle.
Only about 20% went to Republican candidates. President Joe Biden received $174 million in anonymous dark money contributions, more than six times Donald Trump.
The Sixteen Thirty (1630) fund spent $410 million helping Democrats take back control of the US Senate and defeating Trump. Half of the money reportedly came from just four donors.
Dark money has infused unlimited money into politics.
Three observations about dark money:
First, voters have a right to know who is lobbying for their vote.
Dark money mailers, TV, radio ads are for the most part negative. They usually attack a candidate they oppose, using unflattering photographs and edgy language, innuendos and insinuations.
The disclaimer (paid for by) or postage markings on dark money printed pieces reveal little to the voter. The anonymity and invisibility of who is picking up the tab allow the undisclosed to remain in the darkness.
Second, individuals, corporations and unions have a right to advocate.
The First Amendment guarantees the right of free speech, which includes advocating for issues and policy that is important to them.
But does the U.S. Constitution guarantee the right to anonymity to advocate?
The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that way. Some disagree, but until prior rulings are overturned, anonymous advocacy appears here to stay.
Dark money started to flourish after the passage of McCain/Feingold in 2003. It regulated the financing of political campaigns, limiting how much a person/family could donate to a campaign.
The wealthy contended McCain/Feingold was a violation of free speech. Setting up dark money organizations was a way to circumvent donation limits and get a tax break along the way, using the 501c tax laws.
Third, dark money in politics promotes the buying of elections.
The growth of dark money in politics has allowed trade associations, unions, business groups and wealthy individuals to coalesce behind a candidate and get them elected.
Once they are in office, the sometimes-unsuspecting elected official has to dance with the group that bought/brought them.
If they tango, they get reelection money. If not, the group goes looking for someone else to foxtrot with.
Dark money groups bank on low information voters to believe all the crap their slick, glossy, polished mailers promote. Political consultants make big bucks running dark money campaigns.
Publicly, these so-called principled, ethical political marketers condemn dark money advocacy, but privately they embrace it. Hypocrisy is the order of the day.
Jesus said men loved darkness rather than light because their deeds are evil. That is very applicable to dark money advocacy.
Voters should ignore/dismiss dark money campaign material. Any group unwilling to disclose who is paying the bill should be regarded as lily-livered, chicken-hearted, gutless cowards. If they are so proud of their stance, then come out of the darkness into the light.
If trash were dumped on your front lawn, law enforcement would be called. The cops would dig through the trash trying to find something identifying who had left the rubble.
In the past two weeks, that has happened to Oklahoma GOP primary voters. Garbage/trash/refuse has been dumped in voters' mailboxes in the form of dark money mailers.
Voters have a right to know who the dumper is. The political consultant, organization and the donors responsible shouldn’t be allowed to hide in darkness, behind the curtain, and play the great and powerful Oz.
Dark money groups: come forth proudly and take credit for your work.
Note: Steve Fair is Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Steve’s conservatives commentaries appear from time to time in The Oklahoma City Sentinel print edition, and online at city-sentinel.com. Contact Steve by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.