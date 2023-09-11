The Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1868.
It is one of the three amendments in the founding document known as the Reconstruction Amendments.
The Thirteeth Amendment abolished slavery, the Fourteenth Amendment has what is known as the "insurrection/disqualification clause," and the Fifteenth Amendment granted voting rights to citizens no matter their race.
Of the three, the Fourteenth was the most controversial and contested.
The states of the defeated Confederacy were forced to ratify it before they could regain representation in Congress.
That Amendment has recently come under discussion in regard to section 3 -- the so-called insurrection/disqualification clause -- as it relates to former President Donald Trump.
Section 3 reads: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."
A D.C. group -- Free Speech for People (FSP) -- sued to block former President Trump from being included on the GOP primary ballot in Colorado.
They contend Trump violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s section 3 provision and therefore cannot hold elective office.
It is likely the first of several similar lawsuits. The Trump campaign said the suit is stretching the law and has no legal basis.
Three observations:
First, who is Free Speech for People?
Established in 2010 by John Bonifaz and Jeff Clements, after they lost a case before the Supreme Court (Citizens United vs. FEC), FSP advocates a new constitutional amendment that would clarify the Bill of Rights applies to people, not corporations.
FSP wants to cap the amount of money that can be spent in political campaigns(at least on the candidates they don’t support). They advocate not allowing corporate contributions to campaigns. Free Speech for People has also embraced a left-of-center agenda, and lobbied for President Donald Trump’s impeachment from the day he took office in 2017.
Why would a left-wing organization get involved in a Republican primary? Why would FSP care who the GOP nominee is in 2024? Why are they trying to keep Trump off the ballot? Trump’s ability to energize his base and get his vote out presents the biggest challenge to Biden and the Democrats. FSP is for neither free speech or the people.
Second, using the Fourteenth to disqualify Trump would be politically ludicrous
Trump is charged with 91criminal counts in four different jurisdictions, but none are inciting a riot or seditious conspiracy. Most legal scholars believe Trump would have had to physically been at the Capitol for the Fourteenth’s Section 3 to come into play.
If FSP is successful at keeping Trump off the GOP ballot, his supporters might do more than just post on social media. Politically, using the 14th to prevent Trump from being on the ballot would be devastating for the country.
Three, GOP voters should be given the choice with Trump on the ballot
Currently, the former President of the United States is polling at 52.7% with Republican voters, but the first primary/caucus isn’t until January 15. A lot can/will happen in five months,
Let GOP voters decide Trump’s fate.
In politics, it is common practice to attempt to "clear the primary," but it is usually Party leaders and large donors doing the screening.
They work behind the scenes to clear the field for their preferred candidate.
They justify their action by declaring an extended primary hurts the candidate in the general election.
Their action cuts out/ignores the voter.
Why would a liberal organization (FSP) go all in on keeping Trump off the GOP ballot?
The same reason -- they want to cut out the voter!
Editor's Note: Steve Fair is Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma. Steve’s conservative commentaries appear from time to time in The City Sentinel print edition, and often online at city-sentinel.com. Contact Steve by email at okgop@aol.com. His blog is stevefair.blogspot.com.
