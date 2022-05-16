For some on the political left, failure to achieve their goals through existing processes does not lead them to reassess their tactics or strategy. Instead, they immediately resort to unprecedented efforts to destroy the system. If they can’t win playing by the rules, some on the left want to jettison rules altogether.
But that attitude doesn’t result in a better world for all. Instead, it breeds anarchy. The recent release of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade provides the latest example.
If the court majority’s decision falls in line with the released draft, the court is poised to return regulation of abortion to states. That’s a major development, but it won’t end the debate over abortion. In fact, it will allow a much more robust debate.
While some states will be far more restrictive, others will have no meaningful limits. Individuals on both sides will have to make their case state by state, as OCPA distinguished fellow Andrew Spiropoulos notes.
(https://journalrecord.com/2022/05/11/right-thinking-abortion-solutions-possible-in-the-political-realm/)
That’s how democracy works. The individual who leaked the draft opinion is trying to not only disrupt that state-level democratic process but also attack the judiciary as well. The leak is an attack on two branches of government — the legislative and judicial — in one fell swoop.
A draft opinion is part of the U.S. Supreme Court’s deliberative process. Justices draft opinions, share them with other justices, and refine them before an official opinion is finalized and released. Dissenting justices also get to review the majority opinion, allowing dissenters to refine their own arguments.
That system is meant to ensure court opinions are thoroughly vetted to produce legal clarity. But that system falls apart if justices cannot trust one another (or their colleagues’ staff). If the leaker is not identified and punished, there will be significant, long-term harm to the U.S. Supreme Court as a deliberative body.
In the short term, the leak has unleashed efforts to intimidate justices. Congressional Democrats have threatened political action to pre-empt the decision, while some individuals have threatened physical violence against individual members of the court. Indeed, barricades have been placed around the U.S. Supreme Court.
If the U.S. Capitol riot on Dec. 6, 2020, was an “insurrection,” as critics claim, then leaking the court’s abortion opinion falls into the same category since it is an effort to undermine a branch of government.
Conservatives have a natural distrust of centralized government power, and some liberals mock that skepticism. But if even members of the U.S. Supreme Court can be harassed in this illegal fashion, then what hope does the average citizen have of being protected?
Obviously, the only safeguard is to limit government power. As U.S. Supreme Court justices are learning, those given access to significant power — even if it involves something as simple as access to a draft opinion — cannot be blindly trusted to exercise that power appropriately.
NOTE: Jonathan Small, C.P.A., serves as President at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA). He joined the staff in December of 2010. This commentary, reposted here with permission, first appeared online here:
Before joining OCPA, Jonathan served as a budget analyst for the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, as a fiscal policy analyst and research analyst for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and as director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Small’s work includes co-authoring “Economics 101” with Dr. Arthur Laffer and Dr. Wayne Winegarden, and his policy expertise has been referenced by The Oklahoman, the Tulsa World, National Review, the L.A. Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal and the Huffington Post. His weekly column “Free Market Friday” is published by the Journal Record and syndicated in 27 markets. A recipient of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s prestigious Private Sector Member of the Year award, Small is nationally recognized for his work to promote free markets, limited government and innovative public policy reforms. Jonathan holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Court Leak is an attack on the Judicial System: Commentary
- Jonathan Small, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble Turns the “Musical Kaleidoscope” Summer Festival from Mozart to Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate
- California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
- In US, states struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue
- Court Leak is an attack on the Judicial System: Commentary
- Center of Family Love Resident Heroes to host the Ninth Annual Gift of Love Gala
- Masonic Charity Foundation grant helps fund senior citizens’ hearing aid program
- McConnell: Finland, Sweden 'important additions' to NATO
- 'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
Most Popular
Articles
- Subrina Banks seeks to wrest the Republican party nomination from U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice on June 28
- 2000 Mules Becomes the Most Successful Political Documentary in a Decade
- Dr. Randy Grellner launches U.S. Senate campaign from Cushing and garners endorsement from Trump NSA Director, General Michael Flynn, among others
- Governor Stitt signs Sterling-Pemberton Bill, streamlining Certification Process for Teacher Candidates
- Mariam Daly seeks GOP nod in state Senate District 40, hoping to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Carri Hicks
- The last shall be first: Dr. Randy Grellner seeks to fill 4-year term resulting from Inhofe retirement
- Legislation to Create Pathways to Employment Signed into Law
- OKC Zoo’s endangered chimpanzee, Nia, is pregnant
- Governor Kevin Stitt Signs ‘Hardin Poultry Nutrition Bill’
- Applications now available for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to receive free fall school supplies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.